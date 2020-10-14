Most of my deer hunting is done about 100 miles from home. Off I went last week to scout my place in Owen County plus a nature preserve I qualified to hunt. Not one scrape or rub did I find in the beautiful rolling hills of sweet Owen. My disappointment was even greater when I did a detailed recon on the preserve that is supposed to be overrun with deer.
The woods are really dry, but my places have water running through them. Half of my assigned section at the nature preserve is grass, weeds and cattails. The wooded hillside has been browsed clean. Because of a late freeze last spring, the only acorns are from red oaks. Being the most bitter of acorns, they are less preferred by deer
An interesting fact about red oaks is it takes two years for the mast to develop. The acorns set last year were not affected by the late freeze this year.
Except for a couple of small hoof prints, I saw no rubs, scrapes or deer pellets. Just to the north of my area and on the other side of a dog park is a cornfield on private land. Perhaps, when the corn is picked, the deer will move into my area, but for now, I bet that is where they are.
I am committed to this hunt and will scout one more time when I return to set up my elevated stand. My one hope is, with 55 hunters on the 1,900 acres, some of the deer will head for concealment in the cattails.
After all that scouting, I came home and took my beagle for a run behind my barn. Where two fencerows meet, I maintain a mowed path. Along the path, a buck had shredded a small tree with his antlers. My fencerows are thick and wide, making them a perfect hideout for farm country bucks. The adjacent field of standing corn has high tension-towers under which deer like to bed.
---
A few weeks ago, I visited the Indiana Gun Club to shoot sporting clays with Tom Daily and Pete Sczesny. I hung my new prescription glasses on the neck of my t-shirt while I used my tinted shooting glasses. At Station 12, I discovered one of my lenses was missing. I back-tracked, putting forth all the effort of a good morel hunter but did not find my lens.
I reported the loss to the gun club and went back two days later to look again. It seemed unlikely I could not find them or the employees who pick up spent hulls didn’t either.
I did not wear those glasses one entire day before the loss and had no choice but to order another lens at $98.
A few days ago, I was looking for something under my bed. What I found was the lens to my glasses. What must have happened is the lens dropped inside my shirt. When I changed clothes, the lens bounced off my nightstand and under the bed.
---
I want to comment on the tragic loss of my friend Larry Crenshaw. He once did me a favor that forever changed my life. Crenshaw had an allergic reaction from 40 to 50 hornet stings a week ago last Sunday. Our community needs more of what he had to offer.
