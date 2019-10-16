I had two days off, but my lower back was in pain. The rational inner voice was telling me not to go hunting and fishing, yet I did. South to Owen County I traveled on Sunday afternoon. The experience hoped for did not transpire.
I entered a woods that flowed eloquently across a rolling landscape to mostly dry creek beds and branches. On my shoulder was slung a Marlin .22 semi-automatic that had not been out of the gun safe in years.
With nightfall my enemy, I hurried along looking for whitetail signs while hoping a squirrel might be kind enough to bark and give me a shot. I saw eight wild turkeys, four squirrels and found a shed antler. I did not see any large deer tracks nor a single rub or scrape.
I had aimed at one of the gray squirrels, but my gun misfired. It jammed when I tried to manually feed another cartridge. By the time I got the gun ready, my prey was long gone and probably laughing. The second try the same shell discharged.
As I was leaving the hardwoods, I rested my rifle on a fencepost and put the crosshairs of my old Redfield on a walnut. I squeezed the trigger, and the nut went flying. Ditto with two more walnuts.
The old mantra “no pain, no gain” was not comforting on a hard bunk in an old cabin. However, daylight found me launching a jon boat on the property’s 12-acre lake. I took out across the lake before realizing my fish basket was still in the truck. My feeble condition made it difficult to get in and out of the boat.
The air was cold, with the steam coming off the water giving the lake a Halloween look. I knew there was plenty of fish below that layer of fog, and I expected to catch quite a few.
I was after bass with a Charlie Brewer swimbait. The private lake has a stunted population of bass, and I was going to keep all that I caught. Unfortunately, I only caught two bass and one giant crappie before a strong wind blew in from the west.
This is the lake I wrote about that has an infestation of Eurasian clams. The property owners recently stocked it with redear sunfish to eat the clams. They also stocked 300 pounds of fathead minnows to hopefully keep the bass from devouring most of the shell crackers.
From the lake, I called chiropractor Gary Hoffman and secured an appointment for 4:30 p.m. My last visit had been almost two years ago. He knew I must be hurting.
He massaged the knotted area just below my belt line and said, “You have a herniated muscle.”
I go back to Gary again Thursday, and if a second adjustment does not work wonders then acupuncture is the next step. At least it is not my spine.
Had I stayed home, the rest might have done wonders for my back. Spending time alone in the outdoors surely did wonders for my soul. Maybe that was the gain?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.