Two weeks ago, I spent a rainy afternoon at Wilbur Wright Fish & Wildlife Area trying to sight-in my Mossberg Patriot .450 rifle which has a mighty recoil.
I was not hitting the bullseye consistently and in one week would be expected to put three bullets within 2 inches of dead center to qualify for a nature preserve hunt. I doubted I could do it and would have to drive 112 miles just to try.
The next day I paid a visit to the Gunslingers Gun Shop. My timing was perfect. There were several customers and employees at the basement shooting range. One fellow took a look at my scope problem. He put some muscle on it, and the adjustment knob must have clicked 10 times.
A young man named Jordan Caulk came along.
“What a neat rifle,” he said.
I asked, “If you like it so well how about shooting it?”
He grabbed the Mossberg, and I handed him a box of shells.
This lad was going to shoot this gun free-hand and was putting up a 6-inch square target. I suggested he put a larger backing behind it. Caulk fired three times, with each bullet hole touching the other at 25 yards, center target. I didn’t think he would get on paper.
I was shocked. The "X factor" in this equation was me.
I queried Caulk on how he shoots heavy recoil rifles. He holds the butt firmly to his shoulder just above the armpit. Instead of squeezing the trigger on exhale, Caulk pulls the trigger at the end of exhaling his breath at the pause.
This gun had ruled me for two years. In anticipation of the recoil, I was slapping or jerking the trigger. Another suggestion, I took from Caulk is to relax your thump on the stock, lest you cause the gun to cant.
I needed someone else to show me how good this gun can shoot and, next, I needed to show myself I could do it.
I had to wait three days for the Wilbur Wright range to open again. It is closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. I asked legendary whitetail hunter Larry Lawson to go along. I’ve seen how good he shoots when it counts.
When we got my gun dialed-in, I was shooting pretty well, but would it be good enough?
Last Saturday, I drove to Panther Ridge Gun Range, near Solsberry, located about 25 miles south of Spencer. Some 25 hunters had already shot, I would be in the last group.
Shooters were allowed a front rest.
Each time, I held the gun firmly and squeezed the trigger at the end of exhaling.
As I approached my target, I could only see two holes, but as I got closer I noticed one of the holes was a little oblong. I had put three bullets in the 1-inch circle.
“Why did this happen?” I asked myself.
For answers, I went to my daughter Jourdan who is a licensed therapist (LMFT) in Nashville, Tennessee. She explained that I, and many of you, set ceilings for ourselves to make not reaching the optimum outcome palatable. Jourdan calls it a “fixed mindset” which means the capacity we are at is fixed and cannot be changed.
“This is the ultimate protection of fear or failure,” she said. “Without realizing it, we often sabotage ourselves.”
She explained that once I saw another shooter consistently hit the mark with my gun, I changed to a “growth mindset.”
“This makes failure exciting and vulnerable while trying to reach new levels of expertise,” Jourdan explained.
