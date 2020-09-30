Last Saturday was National Hunting and Fishing Day. It was also a time to honor two fallen heroes from our community.
A Memorial dedication was held at Boy Scouts of America’s Camp Kikthawenund, near Frankton, for Roger Chezem, scoutmaster of Troop 301 for over 30 years, and Indiana conservation officer Ed Bollman.
On Feb. 13, 2018, Chezem fell through the ice on the camp lake. Both men perished when Bollman tried to save his longtime friend and mentor.
The Indiana DNR honor guard presented colors for the event.
Chezem was Bollman’s troop leader. The two developed a special bond by sharing a love for hunting, fishing, gathering morel mushrooms and an intense appreciation for nature.
It was Chezem who inspired Bollman to become a conservation officer.
Bollman once told a friend, “I like to take Roger whenever he wants to go. He is not in the best of health. so I never know when it will be our last time.”
“Ed Bollman gave his life, in the line of duty, trying to save his friend,” said his wife, Belinda.
The Boy Scouts and area DNR conservation officers worked in tandem to construct wood duck boxes on the lake and park benches on the site in memory of these two fine men.
Father Tom Metzger of St. Ambrose and Troop 301 scoutmaster Adam Gwaltney officiated the ceremony. Gwaltney recounted how the memorial project began – — with input from both families. Volunteers included Joe Julian, Steve Tuttle, Joe Solomon, Sue and Alan Kilburn and C O Andy Wuesterfeld and others.
Boy Scout Troop 301 was affiliated with the St. Ambrose Parish and is where the Chezem and Bollman families attended church.
The brush was cleared from a hilltop overlooking the lake. A large rock was moved into place after a memorial inscription was embedded. This is a fitting tribute to two great men who gave much of their time teaching our youth how to be good stewards of the nature God entrusted us with.
Speakers were C O Andy Wuesterfeld, Belinda Bollman (wife), Michelle Chezem (daughter) and Mike Chezem (nephew).
At a Crosley Fish and Wildlife campout in 1984, Chezem was teaching some of the boys how to right themselves in an overturned canoe. Bollman was more interested in fishing on the other end of the lake. When someone suggested the boy fishing needed to participate, Chezem said, “Leave him alone. He is just fine.”
The two often hunted morels but went their separate ways. In 2005, it was recalled they drove separately to a cabin in Jennings County. Chezem announced he would fry the morels he found for the boys. He went one way while Bollman disappeared behind the cabin. Both came back with quite a few. Chezem fried what he found for the troop while Bollman took his home.
I worked with Chezem in the Die Cast Foundry at Delco. He often talked about a special lad in his troop named Eddy Bollman. He was ecstatic when Bollman became a conservation officer.
Approximately 100 people attended the ceremony. A luncheon was served afterward.
Funding for the project was made in part by the Lapel Trinity UMC, St. Ambrose Church and other private donors.
Why bad things happen to good people, we will never understand. Those at the memorial dedication know we lost two of our best.
