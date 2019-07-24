Last spring, I attended the Hoosier Outdoor Writer’s Association’s annual meeting. I’ve been a member since 1971 and was president in 1973. This is a good group of writers from all walks of life with a common interest. The grand finale of the conference is the HOW raffle.
We have a couple of members with solid links to manufacturers who make goods for the outdoor enthusiast. They donate products realizing there is a good chance they will get some press, but it is not an obligation on the part of the writer.
In the last few years, I have won a CVA Muzzleloader, a 1911 Remington pistol, three Mathews bows, an ice shanty and a lot of other fine products. At the end of the raffle, which we use as a fundraiser, we try to trade for the things we would rather have. For instance, I won a bow and was able to trade lures and ammo for archery accessories to complement my new weapon.
There is a general raffle and a separate “Gun Raffle.” Only active writers can buy tickets for the latter, and they are $20 each. I purchased five, and there must have been 80 tickets in the drawing. At hand were four guns and a Mission bow. I won the bow and a Mossberg Patriot Predator .450 500 Bushmaster rifle.
This is a big cartridge that can push a 250-grain bullet downrange with great accuracy. One test had the gun zeroed at 200 yards. At 250 yards, the bullet only dropped another 4.5 inches. One range test held a group of 1.5 inches at 100 yards.
This round is legal for hunting deer on private and public land in Indiana.
This rifle is a spiral bolt-action with a free-floating barrel and lighting bolt trigger. The barrel on this carbine is 20 inches with a 1/18 twist and is threaded for a suppressor and/or muzzle-break. The latter might be a good addition to cut recoil that is about the same as a .12-gauge shotgun.
This Mossberg is equipped with a rail for easy scope mount and has a magazine capacity of three plus one in the chamber.
The ammo is a little hard to find. Check with your local gun shop. Cabela’s has them sometimes or order online.
The price of this gun is surprisingly low, coming in under $400. A heavy load such as the .450 Bushmaster demands a quality scope.
I have been hunting with a .44 Magnum, lever-action Marlin, a gun I love. However, I am excited to give the .450 a try. This will be the gun I will take on a state park hunt should I get drawn.
Due to the Indiana Legislature passing a bill at odds with our DNR, there are cartridges that are legal on private land but not on public property. Do some research at www.IN.gov/dnr or search “legal cartridges for deer hunting Indiana."
The new law, passed by the legislature for private property, is scheduled to expire after the 2020 deer season, at which time the DNR will submit an impact report to the governor and the General Assembly. Indiana remains a safe state to hunt deer.
