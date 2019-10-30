Two years ago was my first time to hunt property in south Henry County. The habitat consisted of a two-acre woods surrounded by standing corn.
I saw a few deer and one young 10-point buck on my trail camera. This is not the best place in the area to hunt but the only one where I have permission.
Last year, the adjoining crops were soybeans. That left the little woods naked with not a deer track to be found. This year, the corn is back and so are the deer.
A week ago, I skirted the edge between corn and timber. I saw five fresh scrapes on the way to my stand. Apparently, a buck is trying to get the attention of other deer he knows to be in the area.
As I began pulling my crossbow up my ladder stand, the lanyard broke. I eased down the steps, retied my weapon and gave the twine a little tug.
When I got settled on the platform, I reached for the lanyard that was tied to my rail. All that was left was a frayed knot. The rest had fallen to the ground. Was I going to try it again? I’m afraid not.
My guess is piney squirrels had been chewing on my rope, plus, it had been in the elements for three years.
I sat on stand reading deer hunting stories in a recent issue of Outdoor Life until just before sunset. On a different route back to my truck, I saw a huge track. The wind was settling with the setting sun, and for the first time this fall, I was cold. It felt good.
I returned Sunday evening hoping two inches of rain would soften the soil and give me up-to-date evidence the big buck was still around. I was not disappointed.
The front hooves splayed out and the dewclaws went deep indicating to me this was a heavy-bodied buck.
A major problem for this area is coyotes. As the last sliver of sunlight left the 80-acre cornfield, a pack of yotes began to howl. I knew they probably wouldn’t attack me, but they were pretty close.
My truck was parked down a narrow lane with standing corn on both sides. The corn stalks rattled to my right. Was something fleeing or attacking me? I stopped to listen. Everything was quiet.
I put out a trail cam Monday afternoon and dabbed some Code Blue buck attractant on the licking branches above the scrapes. Work at home kept me from an evening hunt.
This little parcel is tough to hunt, but with a new lanyard and the rut heating up, I hope to harvest the buck that has eluded me for three seasons.
A customer at Cabela’s related a sketchy story to me about a Geist ramp employee catching a 3-pound, 8-ounce redear. Last Friday, a guy wearing a Geist employee shirt came in.
I asked what he knew about the fish. He said, “I didn’t catch it, but I did weigh the big shellcracker.”
He confirmed the weight.
Folks, the state record is just two ounces more, leading me to believe a new record is swimming these waters gorging itself on zebra mussels.
