Patience is a virtue of which I’m in short supply. My eagerness to move and change helps me catch more fish but hurts when it comes to hunting wary game like deer and wild turkey. That being said, I have learned to take advantage of another’s propensity to stay put.
Ray Novak’s nickname is “Job.” We have hunted wild turkey together in southern Indiana for years. Though over 20 years his senior, I am his understudy.
Our game plan is to get in the woods long before first light and use an owl hoot to elicit a response gobble from a roosting tom. On opening morning, last Wednesday, we had reason to believe this might not work. Just after dark, Tuesday evening, two barred owls began calling. The area turkeys would be quite used to not giving a gobble the next morning.
So, it was. With no tom to set up on, we parked our short-legged turkey chairs in a locust stand that ran parallel to a mowed powerline right-of-way.
The morning was cold, and so was my head. I did not have a cammo hoodie. Ray would have frowned on me wearing a blue one. I held out for a little over two hours. I was shivering and needed to use the bathroom. Besides, I had another gobbler waiting at my car -- a Yeti with hot coffee.
Ray left with me.
I said, "Let’s go check out the horse pasture.”
He was in agreement until we came to a dusting spot on a downhill slope.
“Woah, look at this, I’m watching this spot the rest of the day,” he said.
Five different places were bowled where the turkeys were working dust into their feathers to ward off parasites.
My drink was still hot and, with business taken care of, I sat the pasture edge for about an hour. From there to lunch and then to the deep woods.
About 10:30 a.m. my phone started lighting up. Ray saw two hens, then three jakes (year-old). One young tom and then another mounted the fake Dave Smith’s Mating Hen Decoy.
After a while, the three jakes ran off when four more arrived. One of the second group mounted the hen. Soon, two of the gobblers began fighting. They locked beaks and twisted their necks like a pretzel. Most of the time my well-camouflaged buddy was a mere 6 feet away.
Novak adorns himself in a Hot Shot 3D Leafy Suit of a Mossy Oak Bottomland design. He wears a veiled Red Head cammo hat and Lacrosse Venom snake boots he almost stole out of the Bargain Cave at Cabela’s.
While my take-it-serious friend was videoing some fantastic live turkey action, I’m killing two ticks with my thumbnails. I end the day without seeing a turkey. Ray spent 10 of 12 hours in one spot and saw nine.
The next morning was to be much different with a 90% chance of rain. Daylight found us in separate Primos Ground Max Blinds about 15 yards apart. Ray likes to use a Primos Trigger Stick. I don’t use any. Heck, I can’t carry all the stuff he takes into the woods. Then again, he plans on being there all day.
Sweet purrs were coming from the other blind made by skilled hands on a Camp slate call. Ray situated two decoys in front of my blind. He wants to make sure his old Babe Ruth coach gets the bird first.
It was pouring rain and a miserable day, for sure. A lone hen fed and clicked around our decoys and left. All was calm so I dozed off until my phone vibrated.
“Rick, four turkeys just entered the field about 120yards downhill."
Quickly, I picked them up out of my side window.
As they closed in on our decoys, I let Ray know when the lead gobbler was in front of me.
I whispered, “At the count of five, I’m going to shoot.”
His shot quickly followed mine. In all the years hunting together, this was our first double.
Ray Novak has made the old coach a successful turkey hunter but not necessarily a patient one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.