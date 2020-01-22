My angling stories were getting old, so Cabela’s transferred me from fishing to hunting for a couple of weeks. The subject sure did change, too. I was amazed at how many people who shoot do not also hunt. The No. 1 topic was the growth of bobcats in Indiana.
There is a group on Facebook called “Bobcats in Indiana.” I talked with the man whose photo is at the top of the page. He was from Washington County and told me there are far more bobcats than people realize.
“My trail cameras don’t lie,” he said.
Another fellow, from Orange County, claims to have seen a mountain lion with cubs. It is believed no mating pairs exists in Indiana because only young males are pushed out of their western habitat. What if some private breeder, with or without the proper permit, decides that 50 pounds of meat a day is too costly and just turns a pair loose?
Nobody has yet to show me a picture of a puma, but plenty whip out cameras with bobcat photos. Some of the cats were running in pairs.
The DNR annual bow hunter surveys have archers seeing more bobcats every year since 2000. The survey asked the hunter to list all wildlife observed. The sightings rates are right there with striped skunks, and they are not at all uncommon.
Road kills went from one in 1996 to 60 last year on Hoosier highways. A map on the Facebook page shows most sightings in the southern third of the state with a few in Tippecanoe County and then several near Portage, up north.
Bobcats have a range of 25 square miles and will often travel 100 miles to find suitable habitat and/or, a mate. One, tagged in Lawrence County, was killed along the interstate just east of St. Louis, Mo., about 20 years ago.
Bobcats are about twice the size of a house cat. They are tannish brown with black spots (not always visible). The tail is short or bobbed and tipped with black and white.
They were removed from the Indiana endangered species list in 2005. A hunting season was proposed last year but voted down. I expect to see this happen in a couple of years. Illinois has had a season for five years.
Bobcats occupy 78 of Indiana’s 92 counties. I saw one three years ago in Owen County. Gary and Ross Cloud have several trail cam photos of Owen County bobcats.
There are 47 states with a bobcat population. Currently, 40 of those states have hunting and trapping seasons for these sly predators.
I checked the ice Tuesday evening on my favorite local pond. It was only one-inch thick. Guess old Tramp and I will just keep hunting rabbits.
On a hunt last week, my beagle ran a rabbit for a long time. The darn thing never circled back, but Tramp pushed him hard to a log pile. The rabbit finally spooked into leaving his safe haven and ran toward friend and long-time trap shooter Francis Berkshire. He fired four times. I walked up and said, “Was that a herd of rabbits or just one?”
