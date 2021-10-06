By this time last year, we had had a killing frost. I took a big chance that wouldn’t happen this year, and the benefits thereof I’m about to reap.
My goal was much different last spring when I got an early start on the tomato growing season. My dad could usually produce a ripe tomato by July 4. His record was June 28.
I was growing two tomato plants in large pots. They sat out during the day. At night, I would drag them into the garage if there was any danger of frost or freeze. My reward was three ripe tomatoes on June 21.
Unfortunately, the beanfield next door was sprayed with a herbicide and the drift killed my tomato plants. At the end of June, I pulled the dead plants and planted a pack of seeds. While my dad was the king of early tomatoes, his brother, my uncle Carter, was the stalwart of late tomatoes. Uncle had the advantage of living but five miles north of the Ohio River, which usually added a couple of weeks to the growing season.
I don’t know what uncle’s record was, but he covered his plants to protect them from early frost. When all hope was lost, he wrapped the green tomatoes in newspaper where they ripened slowly but never tasted like a normally ripened fruit.
Last Thursday, I picked my first ripe tomato -- a whopper weighing 1.5 pounds. This weekend, three more will be ripe.
I transplanted those seedlings in an old stump bed and in a raised bed. Five plants are in pots. Twice a week I feed them Miracle Grow. My plants are robust with many tomatoes coming on.
October is looking to be warm with temperatures in the mid-80s this weekend. When the first frost comes, I’ll be ready. The potted plants can come inside. The others I can cover. I can possibly fight off a freeze or two with a couple of electric heaters.
My goal: vine ripe tomatoes for Thanksgiving.
Another edible treasure that is sure to benefit from a warm and wet October is the hen-of-the-woods mushroom. It looks like a hen backed against an oak tree.
On the Hancock County road that leads to Tuttle's orchard from Highway 9, there is a guy still selling sweet corn. It is fabulous. I bought a dozen Tuesday for $5.
• • •
When the dog days of summer set in, I tried to locate those big Geist Reservoir redear in deep water. I never did. A few small ones lingered in the shallows, but the big ones had moved or wouldn’t bite.
Steve Jett and I gave them a try last Thursday over a morning water temperature of 68 degrees. It did not take long to find them right off the bank.
Normally, I do best with a small plastic grub on a 1/32-ounce jig. This day, Steve was putting a hurting on me with a 1/16-ounce jig. It is rare redear want a faster fall, but it worked on this day.
Our largest redear was 12 inches. We caught several from a school in the middle of a shallow bay. What we caught about 40 of were yellow bass. They were everywhere. Steve also caught a big crappie. The good fall bite is on.
A three-day regional bass fishing tournament was held last weekend on Geist. A heavy sack of five fish, the first two days, weighing well over 18 pounds and anchored by a 5-pound plus fish were tops on the leader board. The overall winners Sunday had over 19 pounds, with big bass at 5.74 pounds.
