Sitting here on a cold winter night trying to decide if I want to drive 100 miles south to hunt for a couple of days It has been years since I have had to muzzleloader hunt. It is usually cold, but my second-largest buck was taken with a smoke pole. This late deer season brings back some memories good and bad.
Last light Larry Lawson pops up in a couple of cold weather situations. On the last day of the season, we hunted a Madison County woods even though the wind chill was about minus-30. At last light, I heard Lawson’s gun discharge. A nice buck had appeared giving my friend a good shot. He pulled the trigger and nothing happened for about four seconds. He had a delayed fire.
I tried to fire my gun, and it never did anything. It was snowing, and this was back when we used caps instead of primers. Moisture was a big problem.
Another last day adventure took us to the Big Creek bottoms of Jefferson County. I had forgotten my knee-high boots. Larry said, “I will carry you across the creek on my shoulders.”
What could go wrong?
He carried the guns to the far shore then came after me. Lawson got us through the swift current and dry to the other side.
Things went in reverse on the way back. It was dark as Lawson carefully took each step. The underwater rocks were coated with slimy dark green algae. About mid-stream, I could feel him begin to lose his footing.
In an instant, Lawson body slammed me into the cold water. When I came up for air, my friend was laughing. He told me, “There was no sense in both of us getting wet.”
I never forgot my boots again.
A few years later, at the same creek, I decided to drive my truck across. My cousin Dave told me to never try to cross if I could not see a certain rock. I had made the crossing a week earlier and did not think it had rained or the creek had risen.
Halfway across, my fan blades began hitting the water. My truck stalled. I knew my cousin was not home, so I disrobed and waded across. Even my toes were cramping by the time I reached the shore.
Yep, I crossed back at dark and walked a mile for help.
Up the same creek a few miles and where I didn’t need to cross, the day began on a pleasant note. Then, about 9 a.m. a light rain moved in. Should I take the chance it would not intensify or play it safe and give up the hunt?
I positioned myself under a large cedar tree and found it protected well from the rain. That is until the boughs gave way to the weight of the rain.
I dress in layers with the outside often being overhauls. I was soon wet down to my long-sleeved t-shirt and had gained about 20 pounds.
On yet another late in the muzzleloader season hunt, I left for home on a Saturday evening. It was cold, and I would have given anything for something hot. All I had was a pear. As I approached a small speed zone in the road, I saw a church all lit up. Out front was a sign that read “Free Will Dinner.”
Those folks had ham, turkey, giblet gravy and about any type of dessert you could imagine.
Writing the story has caused me to think of many more experiences, but enough said. It is not always just the harvest, we remember.
