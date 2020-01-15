About 1974, I became acquainted with Lewis Layman. He was making a 1/64th-ounce jig for bluegill. He called it the Layman jig. I was already writing this column. In fact, I was the Hoosier Outdoor Writer’s President in 1973. Lewis had given a friend some jigs to give to me, but the guy kept them. Layman assumed I had received the jigs and didn’t like them. Soon, this little bluegill lure would change the way I would fish the rest of my life.
I was fishing with my sons Brian and Greg the first time I used the Layman. They had two lines out, baited with crickets under slip bobbers. Tightlining around the bobbers, I picked up several nice gills while the boys caught nothing. I stomped the cricket cage into the garage floor when we got home, knowing I would never need it again.
Back then, there was no braided line. I used 2-pound test mono so I could cast the tiny jig, always clamping a bb-size split-shot about five inches ahead of the lure tipped with a wax worm. You had to play the fish carefully and retie often.
I remember fishing with Don Littlejohn (a giant of a fellow) at his pond near Sullivan. He was using one of my outfits. The bluegill were quite large and only hitting the chartreuse color. Don kept sitting the hook like he was worm-fishing for bass. When we ran out of that color, the bite was over.
It was a big deal when a coal company donated some reclaimed pits to the DNR. Located just east of Terre Haute, these waters were gin clear.
The DNR invited some writers for the grand opening. We were to catch a load of fish and have them ready to show a helicopter news team from Indianapolis. I was to fish with Phil Junker. I asked him to trust me and to leave his gear in the truck.
Junker and I filled a wire basket almost full of big bluegill and crappie. The other writers did not do too well. The DNR guy told Phil and I, “You guys saved our bacon.”
I had the opportunity to fish with Lewis Layman a lot before his passing. One time, a conservation officer took us fishing on the Tony Hulman Estate. He had to unlock three gates to access a large pond. We filled two wire fish baskets until the spring lids no longer would close. The CO said he had never seen anything like it.
Now, other folks make the Layman type jig. Some sell them while others only tie enough for themselves and friends.
Today, I use a 6-foot-6 ultra-light graphite rod, 3-pound test Berkley Fireline and weighted bobbers when I fish from the bank. I prefer to tightline and countdown to different depths before beginning to retrieve. These jigs shine when gills and redear are on the nest. I once caught a 16.5-inch crappie on one of the small jigs.
Alan Muey makes my jigs in two sizes and will have some for sale this weekend at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Do not buy my favorite color. I’m out.
Plan to attend the Sportsman’s Fellowship on Jan. 25 at 7:30 a.m. at the Faith Apostolic Church in Carmel.
The same day you might want to join like-minded folks in Hartford City for the sixth annual Wild Game Dinner at Blackford County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
If competition archery interests you, Deer Track Archery is hosting the 10th annual Rena Forney Memorial 450 Vegas Shoot, Jan. 26. Entry fee is $15. Shooting times are 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Call 765-643-6847.
