James Lasswell is a professional crappie angler. He is someone who can teach this old dog a few new tricks. A week ago, he took me to the woodshed before I finally caught on. He was deep in his element, “dock Shooting” for crappie at Morse Reservoir.
Dock shooting is a specific method developed to reach crappie in formerly unreachable places. Rod companies have been quick to come onboard with dock shooting rods. This method works year-round and especially well in the spring when crappie move shallow to spawn and again in the fall when big slabs move to shore about World Series time.
During summer and winter, when many fish move deep, dock shooters move with them to docks sitting over or near creek channels.
Dock shooting rods are typically 7-foot, medium-action with a fast tip. Several rod companies make these specific-use rods. Lasswell was using B & M poles and I an Ozark Pro Series Dock Shooter.
Quite by accident, I brought a bass rod to the party that worked just fine. It is a St. Croix Bass X, 6-foot-10 medium-light power, extra-fast action. This company makes a dock shooter equal in length. I suspect it may be the same blank.
Lasswell gets close to the dock or pontoon boat. He lowers his 1/32 or 1/16th ounce jig to the first rod guide. He holds the jig head between his index finger and thumb. With the rod just above the water, Lasswell loads the rod by pulling the jig back past the rod butt. When he lets go, the jig shoots and skips far back under the dock or pontoon.
As you might imagine, there are several dock shooting videos on YouTube. It is better to learn by watching than trying to figure it out from my scribblings.
Lasswell prefers a stinger type grub or a small hair jig for shooting docks. He likes a Nothead feather jig made in Seymour. Look them up on Facebook.
“A curly tail won’t skip,” he said.
I caught the first two from a treetop. James caught the next 15 crappie shooting pontoons. It was unbelievable how good he was at getting his offering way back in the shadows. I was trying to compete by pitching underhand, but this did not get my jig in there far enough.
The morning we fished was dark and cloudy with a little mist in the air. You would have thought these fish were under a sun lamp the way they hugged the shadows.
Thankfully, my friend kept working with me until I got it right. Still, some of my shots went over the dock instead of under. Once you finally get it, things begin to click. By days end, I was catching my share of the fish.
One thing that amazed me was Lasswell could position the boat at the front of an empty dock and shoot his jig between and to the backside of the spaces between the floats. I’m not quite there yet.
In five hours we caught about 70 crappie, keeping 40 to eat. Had I been by myself, without the knowledge of dock shooting, the results would have been much different.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.