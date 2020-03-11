I have been trying my best to get in some fishing but friends, Romans, countrymen and Cabela’s have kept me off the water. One hot report comes from the Facebook page, Central Indiana Crappie Fishing, where a guy reported catching 225 crappie in three hours. I’m assuming he was fishing with a friend or two. I did get in a cast or two in Sunday evening.
My son Greg and I fished a local pond. I was using a spinnerbait and him a chatter bait.
The time change and some tightened hamstrings had me less than energetic. Plus, I had just run a softball practice for one. Pitching, ducking line drives and shagging balls is something I have not done in a while. I’m not complaining. This is something I have a passion for.
I don’t plan to coach anymore, but I was honored this young lady wanted me to prep her for tryouts at a local high school. Those who put in the extra effort are usually rewarded. I think she will make the team.
Greg was the energetic one making good casts in the wind and staying on the move. I had one little tick on my lure that felt like a bluegill taking a nip at the skirt. The water was muddy, the wind brisk and the old man hurting. Finally, I went to the truck.
When Greg finally gave it up, he had a story to tell with boyish excitement.
“Dad, I switched to a new spinnerbait that was still in the package," he said. "A big bass slammed my lure, came out of the water and spit it out."
The skirt had some moss on it, and when Greg pulled it off, he noticed something he had missed while taking the lure out of the package. The single hook had a clear plastic sleeve covering.
If Greg is a friend, you might want to razz him about this mishap.
The last few weeks I have been working the hunting department at Cabela’s. One day last week two guys who read this column went to the fishing department and said to one of the outfitters, “We are looking for Rick Bramwell. He writes about these little bluegill jigs made by Alan Muey. We want to find out how to get in touch with this lure maker.”
The outfitter replied, “I’m Alan Muey.”
One fellow said, “No way.”
Muey said, “Yes way.”
Alan escorted them to my section of the store, and we got acquainted.
Alan Muey is not permitted to pass out cards or sell baits while working for a store that does much the same. He is working full-time and has no inventory, however, if you catch him in the right mood, he might tie you a few. I’m only telling you this because I finally got a dozen from him. His contact number is (765) 610-6148. He will respond to text messages.
I’m back in the fishing department most of the time, but for the kickoff of our spring fishing sale Thursday, I will be in hunting. From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Cabela’s is having a Club Card Loyalty Party. For those who have a Cabela’s Club Card, there will be free food and prizes. If interested, see Alan Muey or me for more details.
