What a year 2020 has been. I had a few good days fishing, but most of the time I had to work hard for what wound up on my hook. The highlight of my outdoor activities came during a pouring rain on the second day of the wild turkey season in Owen County. That was when, from separate ground blinds, Ray Novak and I got a double on tom turkeys.
My deer season was long on promise and short on results. I spent some prime days at a nature preserve that was supposed to be loaded with deer. I saw one small buck. In retrospect, I should have shot him.
For the second time in the history of my CVA muzzleloader, I have lost its ramrod while hunting. It has a big knob on the end with a cut-out for the barrel. That matches well with the palm of one’s hand for ramming home a quick second shot, however, with the gun shouldered, a branch or vine can catch just right and pull the rod out without the hunter knowing it.
I lost the ramrod in the snow and need to look one more time before buying a new one.
Before I could get all my Christmas presents purchased, I was exposed to the coronavirus. In the last two weeks, several friends and family members have caught the dreaded virus. None have been hospitalized or had serious complications. I haven’t had Christmas yet.
I am planning some exciting adventures for my 77th year on Earth. My birthday is Feb. 3. Some friends who live in Florida have invited me to come hunt wild pigs, Osceola turkey and take to the Gulf for redfish. I desire to scratch all three off my bucket list.
A quick turnaround from Florida may find me near Muscle Shoals, Alabama, fishing for pre-spawn smallmouths and crappie.
From there, it will be back to the southern hills to hunt turkey and morel mushrooms -- God willing.
A trip out west may also be in my plans. I have friends in New Mexico and relatives in Arizona.
I purchased a late model GMC pick-up from my nephew, Brent Bramwell, at Ed Martin. It has a much larger bed than my old Colorado and will allow me to haul my two-man bass boat to some secluded places.
Beginning in 1985, I remember the Indiana DNR trying to reintroduce nesting eagles into our state. They received eaglets from Wisconsin and Alaska. Some of the eaglets were placed in a tower nest at a secluded bay on Monroe Reservoir.
I was fishing bass tournaments back then and could see the tower from a distance. The entire area was off limits. Wildlife biologists made a puppet that looked like an eagle's head so they could feed the eaglets without direct human involvement.
From those humble beginnings, it is now commonplace to see eagles. The effort was made possible through the “non-game” check-off on your state taxes. Now we have 350 nesting pairs in the Hoosier state.
Your donation this tax season may help bring back the ruffed grouse or endangered species of salamanders.
May you be blessed in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.