Working in the fishing department at Cabela’s is beginning to have an international flair. I have met folks from Columbia, Egypt, Russia, Romania, Canada and Mexico. Some were experienced anglers while others were in awe of all the tackle with no idea where to begin.
A young man approached me and said, “I am fairly new to fishing. Will you help me pick out some tackle? I have about $300 to spend.”
As we conversed, I learned he was 23 years old and a citizen of China. Ken had a mechanical engineering degree from an American institution and worked for a company based in Indiana. He spoke fluent English and was articulate and friendly. Ken had also studied in New Zealand and has traveled extensively, including more places in the United States on one road trip than most of us will see in a lifetime.
Ken enjoys the freedom we Americans take for granted, likes our political system and looks forward to legally owning a gun and hunting.
The afternoon was slow and this allowed me to spend more time with this most interesting customer. I fit Ken with a spinning outfit and spooled line on his reel. At our parting, we agreed to be friends on Facebook.
I’m sure this lad has two sites on FB, one Chinese and one English. His given name is not Ken. What I learned is this young man has an insatiable appetite for adventure, and some of his posts are poetic.
From his FB site, I could see he drove from the east coast to the west coast taking in wonders along the way and doing so by himself.
One of his postings read “Finally saw the Pacific Ocean driving from the Atlantic.” Another photo featured him with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.
His caption on several photos of Yosemite National Park read, “Breathtaking and Firebreathing views.”
Ken observing desert lizards, ”Fauna and flora never stop surprising here. I felt spoiled by civilization as I was nowhere near as tenacious as these creatures. Gotta do more CrossFit.”
Try to imagine a young man in a foreign country taking the road trip of a lifetime. Ken lamented with several pictures, “I could not believe how drastically the geography shifted from Colorado to Utah. Along the trails, there was hardly signs of civilizations, and I wish I could travel through time to witness the Native American people roam across this wilderness.”
Perhaps his best post, “I saw this and went 'Nah, I'm good.' The day after, I hiked to Flat Top Mountain peak that is over 12,000 feet. The recipe here consists of a male Asian Homosapien at his prime condition, a pinch of stubbornness, a fistful of love for mother nature and a hearty amount of fuel made from sheer masculinity.”
Should my new friend be writing poetry?
In retrospect Ken posted, “Along the entire trip, I saw flora transitioning from maples and magnolia in the east, to spruces and pines in the mountains and to cactus in the Southwest desert.”
In all, Ken drove through 14 states, over 5,000 miles and covered five times zones.
What magnificence we have and take for granted. I once drove Interstate 85 to California not even stopping for the Great Salt Flats. What fun and memories could be had on a two-week road trip?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.