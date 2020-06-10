Lake Vermillion, Minnesota, is where I’m fishing this week with my son Greg, longtime friend Tom Morgan and Tim Parnell. This 40,000-acre lake is a great fishing destination for walleye, smallmouth bass, northern pike, perch, muskie, bluegill and crappie. We came for the smallmouth.
Tim and I began our first afternoon fishing an island shoreline. Smallies were in the shallows gorging themselves on crayfish. We know this because the fish would regurgitate their recently acquired meal into the dip net.
The crayfish here are orange and brown. I found the perfect bait in a tube made by my old friend Gary Hardwick. I’ll have an upcoming story about his lures. I dipped the tail of his brown tube in orange/garlic dye, and the bass loved it.
We were staying at the Timbuktu Lodge. Tom has been coming to this lake for more than 25 years and considers this resort with cabins and a marina to be in the best portion of the lake.
Greg and Tom fished another area and did well on white tandem spinnerbaits made by Hardwick. They attached a twin-tail grub as a trailer.
The bass was running from 2 to 4 pounds with a few small males thrown in. We also caught the largest rock bass I’ve ever seen.
The water is clear, making it much easier to catch bass shallow with cloud cover and wind. I like to face the boat into the wind so as to move at my desired speed. It also gives me great control of the boat. I was using a Ranger with a Johnson motor and a 12/24 volt trolling motor. This rig was loaned to us by Mark Mroz and was a much better fit for this big lake than my aluminum Bass Tracker.
Matt Clines, the owner of Timbuktu is an all-around angler who hails from Indianapolis. He began coming to this northern Minnesota lake with his father. He liked the area so much he bought this resort and moved here.
Matt's advice was to try Whopper Ploppers early and on cloudy days. Conditions were right Monday, and the hits were explosive on these topwater lures. We all caught bass on these lures.
The weather has been ever changing with one front after another. We have had two 80-plus degree days and one in the low 60s. Another front is brought rain this Tuesday. The rest of the week was expected to bring a challenging cold front with temperatures in the 50s.
This area is remote with no Wi-Fi and little cell service. The cabins are nothing fancy but all four old anglers could want -- great place to sleep on a rainy night, too.
The marina has some groceries, fishing tackle, snacks, beer and ice cream.
I have fished with Greg and Tim. Tom and I will get after it Thursday afternoon. We have been advised by Matt to go with Sinkos or three-inch Ned Rigs in the middle of the day. Fishing slowly on the bottom is almost impossible because of all the rocks. We plan to swim these lures just off the bottom.
This story is not done by a long shot, but with a falling barometer, I need to get back on the water.
Check out Timbuktu Marina on Google. Also visit The Lake Vermillion Resort & Tourism Association at www.fishvermillion.com.
