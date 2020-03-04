While most of us are waiting for the spring crappie bite, one angler has not let the snow melt. Leavell McKinney, bundled in ice fishing attire, fished Feb. 26 at Mississinewa Reservoir. It was a raw, cold and windy day, but he caught several nice crappie. McKinney went back two days later and caught his limit.
You might guess this angler had a good spot one could only find with expensive electronics. That he had a digital GPS trolling motor programmed to hold him on this honey hole. Let us assume, too, he had a nice bass boat to fight the waves and get him there safely. Wrong, Rainbow Runner (an old fishing lure). This man was fishing from shore.
I saw his videos on Central Indiana Crappie Fishing (Facebook). The site is a good one that posts some local tournament dates, including 10 on Geist and Morse. March 18 for Morse and April 1 for Geist are the next two. The tournaments run from safe light until 11 a.m. Entry fee is $25 per team with $5 going for big crappie. Contact Gene Richards at 765-210-4767.
It looked like McKinney was using a 7-foot rod, fishing a red stinger type crappie grub under a bobber set about 6 feet. He tipped his grub with a Crappie Nibbler.
I have caught panfish all winter long on small jigs often tipped with a wax worm or a Berkley Gulp Alive Waxie. I use a bobber to slow my presentation. Sometimes, the wind will provide all the action you need.
More precisely, I like an Eagle Claw Cigar snap-on float. I most often use a bigger bobber to allow for the weight plus my jig. A 3-inch float looks a little large but is actually just right.
A great advantage to using a weighted bobber in cold weather is you can move it ultra slow. On windy days, the strong breeze will often catch your line, making a big bow and moving your bait much too fast. This is avoided with a weighted bobber. And the wind can’t lay it on its side.
You can cast these weighted floats quite a distance, even further with a good breeze behind you. Should you need to fish deeper, they also make weighted slip bobbers.
This kind of fishing is pretty simplistic. Since you are using a bobber, a good sensitive rod is not needed. Keep in mind, a short rod makes it difficult to cast if you try to set the bobber depth longer than the rod.
I like Pflueger spinning reels, but a Zebco 33 or 202 will do the job. Ditto, with the line. Mono is fine, but you don’t need more than 10-pound test. I use Berkley 3-pound test Fireline because the same outfit will be used for tight-lining 1/32-ounce bluegill jigs.
With crappie, the time of day means a lot. Even in cold water, they bite best early and late.
Perhaps, the biggest question is what color and type of crappie body to use. Black/chartreuse is hard to beat in stained or deep water. Shad colors are better in clear water, but crappies are funky fish and will often hit something odd like sparkle pink or roadkill.
Some folks like curly tails. I like stinger (straight solid) or squid tails. Stingers work well when the bite is slow.
If you can handle the cold ice fishing or sitting in a tree stand hunting deer, you will surely be able to stay comfortable fighting a mess of slab crappie when the March winds blow.
