One year I found a matched pair of shed antlers the first day of muzzleloader season. The next was Jan. 5. A lady customer found a rack from an eight-pointer the last week in December 2019 while walking her dog in a city park. While I find most in late January or February, now is a good time to begin looking.
The reason you seldom find sheds during the spring morel season is rodents eat them for the calcium. However, rodents don’t find them all. I found a pair from a huge buck during the gun season at Crane Navel Depot. They had been chewed on a little.
I left those antlers for a guy who makes knives with deer antlers at a gun store in West Baden. He sold his knives on consignment and would carve your name into the handle. The guy must have died because he never came back. I had left instructions with my contact information. That was eight years ago.
Ray Novak found a nice shed during turkey season last spring. I found one in early October last year. It was in a horse pasture. I hooked it on a barn door latch hoping the caretaker would think a buck broke it off there, but he rightly suspected me as the prankster.
I like to think myself to be a rugged outdoorsman but met a guy who beats me by a mile. Right now he is in a shanty on Devil’s Lake in North Dakota fishing through 18 inches of ice for jumbo perch. After this trip, he will reload and fish Lake of the Woods in Canada. There he pays a guy with a snowplow to make a road out on the ice to a GPS coordinate. The ice there will be better than 20 inches.
This fellow downloads lake maps on his GPS device. He will go straight to a hump, the size of your living room, in 25 feet of water. I’m still using topo maps and depth finders.
You might win a GPS unit or one of many other great prizes to be given away Feb. 1 at the East Central Indiana Elk Foundation banquet. The site has changed to 5243 S. Adams St. in Marion, with a starting time of 4 p.m. Dinner with membership is $70. Dinner only is $35. Lots of guns, knives bows, prints, fishing gear, a freezer full of meat and trips will be among the other prizes. One trip with crappie pro James Laswell and another for a bear hunt at Big North Lodge & Outpost in Ontario, Canada, are among the most high-profile prizes.
It will be tough to win, but I have my eyes on the Marlin 1895 Curly Maple, 45-70 banquet rifle.
We have the best bucket raffle I’ve seen with lures, oil changes, tools, anything our hard-working committee can coerce manufacturers and businesses to donate.
My favorite is the silent auction. I don’t make my bids until late, hoping not to drive the price up. The banquet is a fun evening with like-minded outdoor people.
Make your reservations before Jan. 20 and get $200 worth of raffle tickets for $100. Also, the first seven who call Debbie Troyer at 998-6060 will sit at my table. Make sure you make that request.
