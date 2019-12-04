Last Wednesday afternoon, I drove to my two-acre woods in Henry County. It was not my purpose to hunt but to see if a recent rain softened the soil for a certain large hoofprint I had seen in early October. Thanksgiving Day would be my last chance to harvest a buck during the Indiana firearms season.
The wind pushed me down the long farmer’s lane to the wood’s edge. Slowly, I walked and looked, stopping three times to dab a little Code Blue Doe Estrous Gel on old rubs. I knew this was not the old buck’s home territory but hoped my periodic salting of the mine might get him to revisit.
On the last rub, I took off my gloves and put them under my arm to apply more lure. That stuff really stinks. I turned into the picked corn without seeing a single track. My gun was left in the truck, for this was nothing but a 20-minute recon for fresh sign.
I noticed when I got to the lane my gloves were missing. I went back knowing my lingering scent would discourage any deer from sticking around. Camo gloves at last light are difficult to see. I did not find them.
My plan was to be in my ladder stand before daylight, sit until 10 a.m. and find my gloves then make haste to one of two Thanksgiving dinners. Outside of taking a state park doe and a big coyote, my luck, in general, has been pretty bad this hunting season. Once, I forgot my crossbow.
Falling asleep quickly did not happen, and when the 6:30 a.m. alarm rang, I rolled over and went back to sleep.
No tracks, not even seeing a deer on this property, no worry.
Instead of parking my truck in the farmer’s barn lot, I drove to the end of the lane. I grabbed my Mossberg .450 and made haste to find my gloves. It was 10:47 a.m. I took about five steps and noticed something dark about 400 yards across the next cornfield. Most nimrods have “the hunter’s eye,” and this object caught mine. I cranked up the magnification on my scope for a look-see.
A deer with its nose to the ground was walking at a fast pace, headed south.
“Buck on the scent trail of a hot doe,” I thought.
I hurried along the north edge of the woods then turned south. The two rows of shaded unpicked corn gave me some cover as I moved close to an old fencerow that ties into the southeast corner of this little plot of cover.
I expected the buck to turn when he came to the fencerow. If he turned west, I would be waiting. Through the scope, I marveled at the body size of this buck. The excitement was building as he moved my way.
What good fortune. Had I been in the stand behind me, at first light, I would have already found my gloves and been gone. Two minutes, either way, I would have missed seeing this deer.
At about 70 yards, the buck turned.
At the report of my gun, the buck turned and jumped the fence. I hurried to where he disappeared. About 40 yards away, I saw his white belly.
The landowner, CS, drove his tractor to the buck. We slid this big ole boy into the front-loader.
This was a past prime buck whose antlers hard regressed to eight points. One tine was broken, some bottom teeth were missing and his lower jaw was busted. This was the best outcome for the old warrior.
By 1 p.m., I had delivered the buck to my butcher, 26-year-old Jessica Gridley. She processes the meat and gives me a portion back. I met her four years ago through the DNR GiveIN Game Program. This was her fifth deer to process this season.
This is a Thanksgiving hunt I’ll never forget.
