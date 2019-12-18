Alaska, once a remote wilderness, is feeling the tug of modern technology. The Chinook salmon runs are way down from the glory days. Now, the state’s fisheries biologists see a threat to the halibut population and are reeling in the catch.
Word is the 2019 catch calculations included a gender study which stated 90% of the commercial catch was female, a much higher figure than originally imagined.
You see, larger fish are usually female, and bigger halibut bring a better price at the cannery. The Alaska Fish and Game Department sees a red flag and is going to tighten the screws on Charter fishing.
When my daughter Jourdan fished with a charter out of Seward, it was a long boat ride 43 miles from shore. I’m sure they had to go that distance to find good fishing. In fact, Halibut Bay no longer has this flat-sided monster in residence. More and more charters and private anglers are competing for the same pool of fish.
Our charter friends will be encouraged to keep fewer fish. You may even be required to keep the first halibut you catch. This is still up in the air and may differ from one charter to the next.
It looks headed for catch-and-release with the big fish. Letting a huge halibut go at the rail, after taking photos, may soon be the norm. The thinking is by taking care of this fishery now, they ensure it’s there to enjoy later.
If you are planning a fishing trip to Alaska, book your charter soon. Fewer days means the charters will fill much faster. Also, if you are interested in catching big halibut, consider booking the entire boat. Our crew was more interested in the majority catching salmon than me trying for one big fish.
Book a six-pack boat on a combo deal out of Miller’s Landing in Seward. Having the boat to yourself ensures the total focus of the crew on what you wish to fish for.
If you don’t have your heart set on big halibut, no problem. It is much easier to catch a limit of silver salmon, rockfish and large lingcod.
Weather can be a factor. On the day of our charter, it was windy, pouring rain and 52 degrees. The day before it was 70 degrees. Charters provide rain gear, but you need to bring warm clothes and water-proof boots. Alaskans get married in rubber boots.
I like flying to Alaska and renting an RV. Make dog sledding, kayaking, zip-lining, and plane rides a part of your wilderness adventure.
Expect to pay $375 to $450 per seat for a full-day combination charter and $285 to $325 for a single-species halibut or salmon trip.
If you find yourself at the “Salty Dog” in Homer, look up in the rafters to see hundreds of $1 bills. The one that says “After It” is mine and Jourdan’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.