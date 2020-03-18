In a few short weeks, the coronavirus has changed the way we live. No sports, church services or group meetings of any kind. Except, I bet you’ve been in some pretty big crowds at your local supermarkets. Folks my age are especially hard hit. We’re supposed to self-quarantine ourselves. Perhaps, this is an opportunity?
For the most part, I have had the television off and the Bible open. A friend bought me a book that challenges some of my long-held beliefs. Reading it has caused me to dig deep into two study Bibles and even call a Bible scholar on Moody Radio.
I’m not a hoarder, at least with food, and find the rush on supermarkets self-defeating. It seems like a lot of folks have their priorities misplaced. Is not the idea of shutting down almost every aspect of our lives founded on the principle that keeping a fair distance from our fellow man will prevent the virus from spreading?
Whatever happens, I have a lot of venison in the freezer and an artesian well a mile down the road. In the junk room, there is a box of photos that need to be sorted and put in albums.
I still work at Cabela’s part-time and may have to look at giving that up if the situation worsens. Folks tell me they are still going fishing. For now, our state parks are still open with rooms available at inns (no dine-ins) and cabins. Camping is an option for staying outdoors and away from others.
While you are reading this, I plan to be on a 12-acre lake fishing in Owen County. My past routine has been McDonald's for breakfast, Subway for lunch and the Chamber’s Buffet for dinner. The latter may not be an option, and I will surely miss their fried chicken and fried biscuits slathered with apple butter, but I’ll get by and can always pack lunch and eat venison jerky.
I stay in a remote cabin that is sometimes used by others, but I don’t think a virus can hang around the place for more than 10 hours. It is usually three days or more since others have been there.
One thing, for sure, the bluegills are jumbos and the bass numerous. If I get lucky, there are a few monster-sized crappies that will often run a couple of pounds or more, as well.
You don’t have to go that far, though. The crappie bite is on at Geist, Morse, Salamonie and Mississinewa. Fishing from shore around bridges is working well for the latter two lakes.
Read a book, get out some old movies like “The Outlaw Jose Wales,” play board games or write old friends some letters.
This has also given me time to research buying a place in Florida. I Google search Florida bass and crappie tournament weigh-ins. This gives me insight on which waters have the largest fish. There is an area near the St. John’s River I can get to in 14 hours or so.
I will continue to pray for my loved ones, community, country and folks around the world. We are in unchartered waters.
Crappie populations tend to be cyclical on big waters like Kentucky Lake. I recently fired a message to my friend and editor of Rambling Anglers Outdoors, Ken McBroom. He lives in Benton, Ky., almost on the shores of the big reservoir. I wanted to know if the bite was on.
He gave me an interesting perspective.
“These days, I think the cycle is more related to social media than nature.When the two collide, from one year of thousands of people flocking to Jonathon Creek, for example, along with poor spawning conditions (whatever the cause) it is devastating to a fishery.”
McBroom went on to say, “People are contacting me now, they want me to tell them when the crappie are biting good, then, they tell two friends who post it on Facebook and a thousand people see it. This results in the lake getting hit hard when crappie or whatever species are most vulnerable. That, along with new electronics, is hurting fishing.”
