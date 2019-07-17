The remnants of Hurricane Barry came through Tuesday, and I thought the bite would be on. Was I ever wrong? I tried three lakes before being redeemed.
My son Greg and his stepfather Joe Jones caught several nice bass Saturday and Sunday evening on plastic worms and Whopper Ploppers anchored by one weighing 5.5 pounds. It was time I caught up.
This was my maiden voyage in my new Ascend, sit-on-top 12-foot kayak. It handled nice, and I like sitting on top, but the wind wreaked havoc on me. Still, I got in some good cast with a worm and top water with nothing to show for it.
When I decided to leave, there was a problem. The bank dropped off deep where I launched, and I could not get the nose of my craft upon the shore. I called my sons Brian and Greg, hoping one could come help, but neither answered.
I paddled to another part of the lake and took a shot at crashing the shore. No dice, but I did grab a cattail followed by a willow to steady the kayak’s nose against the shore. I stepped over the side while maintaining my grip. I went in waist deep and filled my boots with water.
I pulled myself upon the bank and reached back to grab my boat. While sitting on my tailgate pouring water out my boots, I realized the only thing I had done right was leaving my billfold in the truck.
To say the least, I had worked up an appetite. Wet clothes and all, I was going to eat at a favorite country restaurant only to find they are closed on Wednesdays. I drove to Greg’s RBI in Middletown, and they were on vacation.
With dry clothes and waiting out a brief shower, I was determined to catch a bass. The pasture pond I fished next was muddy and gave me a 10-inch bass on my last cast before rain set in.
At 6 p.m., I grabbed an ultra-light spinning outfit and some wax worms to set forth one more time. Oftentimes, you can catch a few bluegill when nothing else will bite. I was relieved when a nine-inch gill hit my little red jig.
Bluegill on light tackle was what the doctor ordered. They were not biting well, but I caught enough to make me happy with a big redear bonus. Momma said there would be days like this.
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, an avid outdoorsman, has been implementing rules to expand access to hunt and fish federal lands at a fast pace.
To make Bernhardt’s vision reality, Interior’s Fish and Wildlife Service established 10 hunting and fishing czars that have been assigned to find opportunities to expand access on federal properties.
Recently, Bernhardt announced a proposal to open 1.4 million additional acres at 74 national wildlife refuges and 15 national fish hatcheries for hunting and fishing. After a public comment period, he hopes to have the land open in time for the September dove season.
Looks like we have friends in high places. Bernhardt grew up hunting and fishing in Colorado.
