Father time marches quite fast enough, but I am glad to see October arrive. Precious little time have I spent scouting for deer, but I do have some ideas to go on when I take to the woods next week.
Water is the main focus, and even though we have had a couple of rains, there are still a lot of dry creek beds.
My stand site in a one-acre Henry County woods is surrounded by standing corn and is within a half-mile of a pond. Two years ago, there were deer on the property, but I screwed it up with too many visits to check my trail cam. If still around, the young 10-pointer should be quite nice.
This place will only be good until the corn is picked. I say this knowing the deer are bedding in the corn now. The woods is too small and naked without the blanket of standing stalks. Luck will have to be on my side.
The new 122 acres I have to hunt on the west edge of Franklin County is mostly crop fields, but with no big woods nearby, it may be a sleeper for a big buck. A narrow strip of this property is a dry creek bed. The widest part of the bottom is about two timbered acres with horse weeds. A heavy trail runs through it.
This place will be much better once the corn is picked as it appears to be a travel corridor. I only found one small pool of water a few inches deep, but that is better than none. It is troubling that in my light scouting I have only seen one pile of droppings. I have not seen any scrapes or rubs.
This may be the place I spend opening day of gun season. In no section is the width of this long stretch of cover more than 100 yards.
The fellow who gave me permission bought the property last spring. I am the only one who has permission, but I might have an encounter with another hunter who may have had permission from the previous owner.
Keep in mind this is the perfect storm (wet spring and dry summer) for EHD. Contact the DNR if you see deer that look sickly.
Been there, done that when it comes to being in a hurry to get situated in your tree stand. Never leave the ground until you are attached to a safety device. A full-body safety harness is best. Test your equipment and practice before you take to the field.
Use a lanyard to raise your equipment to the stand. It is quite awkward to ascend with gear on your back. And do not raise or lower a loaded gun or crossbow for obvious reasons.
In last week’s column, I mentioned my sister Lois being seriously ill with cancer. She passed away the next night. Thanks to all of you who expressed your concerns and prayed for sis and the family. Lois (Bramwell) Mason, gone at age 79.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.