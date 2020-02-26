The weather and/or work has done its best to keep me from going outdoors. Sunday at about 5 p.m., I sat down to watch a couple of my favorite basketball teams. It is what one would often do after a long day at work. With the sun on the horizon and both teams embarrassing themselves, I flipped the footrest down on my recliner.
I put on a hoodie, with the logo of one of those teams, and grabbed a hunting vest from the closet. My rubber hunting boots were waiting at the garage door. Even with my lack of balance, they were on in a jiffy.
Ten minutes later, I was at my hunting property without a gun. I went there for a row of corn the farmer had missed, but it had been picked.
By the time I got to the woods, it was too dark to look for deer tracks. I took a deep breath and asked myself, “What are you doing? Why did you come here?”
I guess I came for the solitude.
Just then, I heard a barred owl hoot from a distant woods. I walked to a stump and sat down. It was now totally dark.
I expected to hear coyotes, but only the owl called out. If the big owl was hooting for a mate, none answered.
After a while, I stood and began walking back. I didn’t want to worry the farmer.
He said, “Don’t go back there and get hurt.”
Suddenly, another owl answered the first. And they began calling back and forth. I reckon both of us found what we were looking for.
Longtime reader and former classmate Jeanne Atkinson said when told that story, “That is where they are going to find you one of these days.”
“That would not be a bad thing,” I replied.
---
This year’s East Central Indiana Friends of the NRA banquet will be held at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on March 21 at 5 p.m. Event tickets are $100, which includes your meal and a raffle ticket package. There will not be ticket sales at the door this year. They only have 250 tickets available.
The Fall Creek Valley Conservation Club has benefitted from this fundraiser over the last few years. The club has received grants to help fund the youth shooting programs AIM to ATA, as well as 4-H Shooting Sports of Madison County. FCVCC has received nearly $12,000 in ammunition, guns and clays.
Contact Damon Fulp, at (765) 620-0893 or stop by Gunslingers in Anderson for tickets.
The First Annual U.S. Defense Solutions Coyote Callout begins March 13 at 5 p.m. and runs until 3 p.m. (last day of the season) March 15.
This takes place in the U.S. Defense Solutions Gun Store in Greenwood.
Entry is $100 per team (no more than four members). Side pots of $25 per team may be entered for the largest and smallest coyote, as well as for most killed. The overall winner is the team with the combined weight of the three heaviest yotes. No trapped or roadkill coyotes shall be entered.
Entries may only be paid by cash or PayPal. Call (317) 300-8192 for more information.
