About two years ago, I decided to concentrate on fishing for redear sunfish. They look a lot like bluegill on steroids and not all have the distinctive red or orange ear. They eat snails and small mussels. They have a small row of teeth in their jaw that allows them to crack the shells of their prey. Thus, they are also called shellcrackers.
I used to catch readers by accident. They were a bonus fish that came through the ice. Once in a while, I would take a nice one off of an old log in the water.
There just doesn’t seem to be shellcrackers in abundance like there are bluegill. When asked, a veteran conservation officer told me he had never checked an angler with a limit of 25 redears.
The Slider Co. president Charlie Brewer once sent me a photo of a double limit from Kentucky Lake caught on one of his crappie grubs.
A friend once told me, “You cannot catch them on artificials. They will only hit drift worms or night crawlers.”
I proved him wrong on a bass fishing trip to Kentucky Lake. A local was catching nice redear every day. The guy took me fishing, and I caught them on a Charlie Brewer panfish grub. They are sold in a kit.
Steve Jette and I began targeting redear last year on Geist. The population has exploded with the invasion of the zebra mussel. We found one bay that is really good and has been producing for more than two weeks.
We fished Geist on Tuesday and caught big females full of eggs. We released most but kept two that measured 11.5 inches each. Steve had been catching them on a Slider Charlie Bee. This is the same pan fish grub I used down south but with a small willow leaf spinner. My lure of choice was a Muey jig tipped with a wax worm. Jette was leaving me in his wake until I began throwing the Charlie Bee. Chartreuse/orange or black/chartreuse worked best.
All of our fish came from less than 4 feet of water. We also caught bluegill and crappie.
Meanwhile, back on Kentucky Lake, my friend Ken McBroom has been keying on shellcrackers and has invented a jig to catch them. Ken publishes Rambling Angler Outdoors. I often write for him.
Ken sees redear fishing as “the new frontier” in fishing.
“To actually target these fish is special, and there is a lot to be learned,” he said.
His personal best is two pounds, six ounces.
Go to McBroom’s website: ramblingangler.com to find several articles about redear. Scroll to the bottom and click “Sign up for more outdoors” where he is publishing a redear newsletter.
Also, Ken has been tweaking a new lure he calls “The Hairy Cricket Jig.”
“I have been tipping this with a short piece of live worm and either fishing it tight lining or under a bobber. It also catches bluegill, crappie, and bass,” he explained.
Ken is hand tying these jigs and selling them for $1.75 a piece. Find them on his web site. Mine is in the mail.
Anglers are attracted to this “Redear Revolution.” One guy responded who catches them by the hundreds each spring from Santee Cooper. The world record was broken three times in one year from those waters. The new record is five pounds, 12.8 ounces from Lake Havasu. Geist produced one that weighed three pounds, eight ounces.
