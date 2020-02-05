Last Monday, I turned 76 years of age. As many of my family members as could be there helped me celebrate Sunday. On the actual day, I went hunting by myself. Tramp ran three rabbits around the briar patch while I sat a stump and reflected on my life.
There is not much peer pressure when you reach my age. After having lost so many friends and loved ones, I have to ask “Why am I still here?" Perhaps so I can tell you what a sinner I’ve been and yet am still redeemed through my faith in Jesus Christ.
On this unusually warm winter day, I thought back to my childhood and living on a farm near Madison.
As much as I loved the outdoors, I hated the dark and there was a long path to the outhouse with a big lilac bush for wolves, bears and monsters of all sorts to hide behind -- ready gobble up a small boy without a trace. I was only about 4 when my dad found me frozen in fear at that bush, one night.
It the heat of August, the women and kids would pick milk buckets full of blackberries. There was no insect repellent. We put sulfur powder around our waist and in our socks to keep from getting chiggers. We got them anyway and in some inconvenient places.
About this time of year, we butchered a hog or two. There was no TV but some good stories to be heard in the smokehouse while making lard and cracklings. The smell of that fat cooking in a big cast iron pot over an open fire was fantastic.
My brother Roger, cousins Lynn and Jay and I fished local ponds and small railroad trestle pools. Talk about democracy, Jay and Roger voted that whoever caught the most fish had to clean them all. They made sure the chore was never laid upon them.
Losing friends and relatives really hurt, but when they die young it is especially painful. My best friend in high school, Keith Hogue, died in a car crash just after taking basic training. Bill Shearer and Ben Floyd passed at age 53.
I ruined my sons Brian and Greg from ever going ice fishing again. We were fishing Salamonie Reservoir in freezing rain. The boys were begging to go, but I kept wanting to catch one more fish. We had parked on the down-hill slope of a dead-end road. It took us two hours chipping the ice off the surface, with a spud bar, to get out of there.
My dad and I coached the boys in Little League and Babe Ruth. We won an 18-team, double-elimination tournament but, more importantly, had a good time.
My daughter Jourdan was born when I was 48. She got interested in softball so back to coaching I went. The season that stands out is when my son Greg and I coached a team. Jourdan pitched, and my granddaughter Hayley played shortstop. We went undefeated.
Jourdan liked to deer hunt but for the wrong reasons. She liked to sleep in the woods. Once, I put her on a finger overlooking a creek bottom with a line of scrapes. Jourdan dozed off using a hollow log as a pillow. She was awakened by a pawing sound, briefly opened her eyes and fell back asleep.
I have been blessed with good health and a strong desire to keep hunting and fishing. I thank God for that and the decision to quit smoking when I was 25.
Life has a stepping off point, but until then I will continue the ride with a positive outlook and a will to see what is over the next hill.
