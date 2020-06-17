The road to paradise can often have obstacles. Such was the case with my son Greg and me on our way to Lake Vermillion, Minnesota.
We had borrowed a 1990-something ranger from Greg Mroz. He went out of his way to make sure these wheel bearings were greased, the water pump, worked, the engine in tune and just about anything he could think of. The tires weren’t new but had plenty of treads.
We were excited to get on the road pulling this rig instead of my aluminum 1983 Bass Tracker.
About two hours into the trip, our excitement waned. Just before the Demotte, Indiana, exit on Interstate 65, a trailer tire blew.
We took the exit and pulled into a T/A truck stop and semi tire store. They loaned us a floor jack but did not sell 14-inch tires.
The guy there recommended we try a tire store in town, four miles away.
It was then, we realized, the crank handle for the boat trailer had fallen off.
When Greg and I pulled up to the tire store, there was a 14-inch tire on a rim on display out front.
“That is what we need right there,” I told Greg.
The guy there buffed our rim and put on a new tire.
“That blown tire is 18 years old,” he said. “If the other one is that old, you fellas are going to have more trouble up the road.”
We bought the display rimmed tire as well.
We installed two new tires, returned the jack and put the trailer back on the hitch. By this time, our friends Tom Morgan and Tim Purnell were crossing into Wisconsin.
At our next stop, for gas, Greg noticed the lid for the boat’s battery compartment was missing. We caught up with our buddies at a motel on the banks of Lake Superior at Duluth, Minnesota.
I wrote last week’s column inside the Timbuktu Marina, the only place there with Wi-Fi. The temperatures were in the 80s that day with an evening storm approaching. Perfect conditions, we thought.
Greg and I fished until sunset, but a lack of wind hurt the shallow water bite. He ran the trolling motor and made dad look pretty bad on the bass.
We pulled into some shallows behind an island. Tom had told us this was a good spot for bluegill. A 12-inch bluegill mounted at the marina had my expectations high.
On my first cast with a wax worm tipped Muey jig, I hooked a heavy fish.
“This is the largest bluegill I’ve ever hooked,” I told Greg.
Wow, what a fight. This would surely be my personal best, but alas, we got a good look at the fish. It was a smallmouth bass.
The next morning was quite a different day. We had rain, wind and a 54-degree temperature. We pondered the situation and decided to head for home.
I don’t think it would cost any more to fly to Duluth and hire a guide for two days.
There is the 300-acre Trout Lake one can portage into from Lake Vermillion with only a 25-horsepower limit. The number of boats, in a given day, is limited, too.
The lake is stocked with rainbow, brown and lake trout. Nearby streams that flow to Lake Superior are stocked with trout, as well.
Trout Lake is also good for big walleye and nice smallmouth. There is one resort on the lake.
