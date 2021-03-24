Lake Freeman, a 1,500-acre reservoir was formed in 1925 with the building of the Oakdale Dam. I’ve never fished there until last Sunday. James Lasswell and I traveled the 95 miles to get away from the high, muddy waters we wanted to fish closer to home.
Freeman is lined with private homes, and that means lots of targets for a dock shooter like Lasswell.
The state-record wiper was caught below the Oakdale Dam, and from there on downstream is some of the best smallmouth bass fishing in the state.
Last summer you could not launch a boat off Freeman. An endangered species of mussels below the dam needed a certain flow of water to survive, and that area hit a long dry spell.
The Fish and Wildlife Service mandated there be a sufficient flow of water to protect the mussels. Freeman was drained down to about the original Tippecanoe River bed.
A cool boat ride took us to the upper reaches of the reservoir and some very shallow water outside the river channel. We would catch a couple of crappie off of one dock and none from the next four. The fishing was slow and the water stained.
A steep, south-facing hillside was so warmed by the sun hundreds of daffodils were in bloom.
About three hours of the hit-and-miss action caused a change in our thinking. We headed for the dam end of the lake. There the water was fairly clear but the bite no better.
Besides the slow fishing, I felt something coming on, and it was not a song. I much needed a bathroom. Lasswell dropped me off at the marina, but everything was closed.
I did not want to quit.
“I will try to hold it,” I said.
Lasswell works for Ray’s Trash Service in Indianapolis. He delivers dumpsters to building sites, then picks them up when they are full.
As we motored across the lake, Lasswell said, “Look at the top of that steep hill. That house is under construction, and I’ll bet they have a Porta-Potty.”
Sure enough, he spotted one off the backside of the house.
“It is Sunday. I’ll bet nobody will be up there,” he said.
He let me off on the new dock associated with the house. The hill was quite a challenge and the footing loose. I was on a mission and never stopped to catch my breath.
When I walked around the corner of the garage, I was surprised to see two vehicles between me and my destination. One vehicle had a trailer attached and was leaving, or so I thought. I stayed behind the SUV and would make a dash for that outhouse once he was gone.
Can you imagine my dismay when I saw he was just moving the trailer and began backing up?
I moved to the driver’s side and startled the man when he saw me.
I explained how we noticed the Port-A-Potty from the lake and how badly I needed to use it.
“Sure, go right ahead,” the man said.
The old book “Halfway to the Outhouse,” by Willie Make It didn’t seem so funny anymore.
I and the homeowner made small talk after I relieved myself. Then, I carefully made my way back down the hill.
I suggested to Lasswell he invent an app that would help locate Porta-Pottys. I even made up several advertising slogans. Most of which, I can’t put into print.
I’ll leave you with this one: "Don’t Blow it on the Lake, Get the Lasswell App."
