I like some rainy days, but not all are equal. I went to a pit recently dressed in rain gear. I was ready to catch some bass on a falling barometer. However, with the rain came lightning, and my graphite rod would have been a great conductor out on the lake. Still, I managed to catch four bass from shore.
A week ago Wednesday was the perfect rainy day, and I made the most of it.
The rain was soft and lasted most of the day. I began by going to Wilbur Wright Fish & Wildlife Area’s shooting range. The bench area was covered on the 50-yard range, and that was where I needed to be. I also wanted to be there alone and not feel hurried. There was not another person on any of the ranges.
I worked on fine-tuning my Marlin lever-action .44 magnum and my jolting .450 Bushmaster Mossberg bolt-action rifles.
The .44 magnum is easy on the shoulder but not as accurate. A bolt-action will usually give you a better group near the bullseye. However, this .450 has quite a recoil and is not fun for this old flincher to shoot. On the hunt, one seldom notices the recoil, and this big caliber is a heart-stopper.
I spoke with the range master who is about my age. I told him about picking blackberries the day before and having my phone go cold. I had talked with someone while in the field and thought, perhaps, I had dropped it. I checked my house, garage and both vehicles. Then I drove to my brother Randy’s house. I told him to give me 25 minutes to get home and begin calling.
Nothing from the vehicles, the garage or the house. It would be difficult to find in the briars. I tried to rethink and retrace my steps. I asked myself, “What did you do with the berries?”
I had put them in the refrigerator in a covered plastic tub. I opened the door, and there on top of the blackberries was my phone. It, indeed, had gone cold.
The range attendant confessed he had run two phones through the wash, making me not feel quite so bad.
From there, I went to New Castle to do some social distancing with Gary Hardwick. We met, side-by-side, in a parking lot. With windows rolled down, we shared stories. He also gave me several packs of his “Hard to Beat” 10-inch plastic worms.
While we were chatting, it quit raining. I pointed out the bead of water hanging on the bottom of my mirror meant it would rain some more. He had never heard that and might have supposed I was pulling his leg.
From there, I drove to my cousin Jay Bramwell’s farm located north of Wilbur Wright. It was about 6:30 p.m. when I arrived. We went right to his pond with poles in hand and the rain resuming.
In 40 minutes, I caught 10 bass and taught Cuz how to use a casting outfit. The fish came on a Berkley Choppo topwater lure and a Hardwick tube jig.
Jay walked through his garden and came out the other side with corn and peppers for me to take home.
As my wipers slapped back and forth to the rhythm of the Monkey’s “Daydream Believer,” I felt a cold chill go down my wet back.
I smiled and thought, “What a great rainy day this was.”
