Have you been overlooking some quality fishing in your own backyard? Perhaps, most of us have. There is a species of fish that grows to 22 pounds and is quite near most readers of this column.
This fish, called a wiper, is a cross between a white bass and a striper. A white bass seldom weighs over 3 pounds while a striper can easily hit 40 or more pounds. These two species are crossed in hatcheries and cannot reproduce.
Our backyard lake has been receiving stockings of wipers to the tune of 1,500 or more every other year for the past 24 years.
One spring an angler launched his boat in early March just to bug it out. In the boat was a casting outfit rigged with a bass tube bait. The anglers decided to test the function of the reel and made a cast in the middle of the lake. His photo wound up on the front cover of the Indiana DNR Fishing Regulations magazine. I believe his wiper weighed over 16 pounds.
Wipers are stocked because they pursue schools of shad that usually swim in open water. Thus, fishing the shoreline is out.
Think big. There are plenty of 10-pound plus wipers in this lake. Use large swimbaits, crankbaits and top waters.
Our mystery water, Shadyside Lake just received a stocking of 1,575 wipers which are also called hybrid striped bass.
Shadyside is far from the only body of water to receive stockings of striped bass and wipers. The Indiana DNR stocked over 125,000 2-inch striped bass in four southern Indiana lakes and some 134,000 2-inch wipers in nine Hoosier lakes. Hatchery production exceeded the expectations of our DNR.
Brookville Reservoir received the bulk of stripers at 72,600. Cecil M. Harden Reservoir in Parke County received 40,600, Hardy Lake in Scott County got 1,000 striped bass and 10,000 hybrids and Patoka Reservoir was stocked with 11,353 striped bass and 44,000 wipers.
Lakes in the mix for wipers only, besides Shadyside, are Cedar, Clare, Shafer, Monroe (53,750), Nyona and Worster.
Hoosier striped bass are not very successful spawners. Our DNR fisheries folks have to be creative to get these as fry from other states and commercial sources. We sometimes trade species with other state agencies.
The staff at the East Fork State Fish Hatchery got quite astute at setting up a new relationship with the Jack D. Bayless Fish Hatchery at St. Stephen in South Carolina. These folks supplied us with 500,000 striped bass fry. This new relationship will benefit Hoosier anglers for years to come. These fish will exceed 20 inches in three years.
There are two other species in Shadyside that look like a wiper. There is white bass that has connected horizontal stripes above the lateral line and yellow bass (most in Shadyside will measure less than 7 inches) with broken horizontal stripes and a yellowish belly. The wiper has broken lines too, but the first stripe below the lateral line is complete. Know the difference. The limit on wipers and white bass combined is 12, but only two may exceed 17 inches. There is no limit on yellow bass.
Start chunking some big shad-looking baits in the middle of Shadyside Lake. You may have it all to yourself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.