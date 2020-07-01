This year, it feels like we went from winter to summer. Even the fish seem to be a little out of whack.
My son Greg caught a 5-pound bass still full of eggs, recently. This week I’ve caught an equal amount of bluegill and redear that have spawned-out and/or still have eggs. This has put the panfish in an aggressive mood.
Monday, whenever I gripped a male bluegill to remove the hook, the squeeze would cause the milt to spray onto my shirt, which did not need to be fertilized. Redear up to a pound were slamming my jig tipped with a wax worm. They liked the wax worm better than a red worm for some reason.
It used to be thought by many redear would not hit artificials. They love them. My friend Gene Best was catching them on a tiny split-tail swimbait.
My nephew Treigh Stone was in town from Virginia. He and I last fished four years ago. From age 16 to 20, he has become a very proficient caster and a master at fishing a frog over surface moss. In fact, he took me to the woodshed.
He had been strictly a bass angler until I introduced him to catching big gills and redear on light lines and wimpy rods. Someone once said, “If bluegill grew to be 5 pounds, we would fish for nothing else.”
This is the time of year when my thoughts turn to hunting — more specifically, deer hunting state parks. Folks who do not think about hunting now may miss out on drawings for reserved hunts that include dove, waterfowl, deer and pheasant. The application period is short — July 6 to Aug. 17. Many will snooze and lose.
The DNR computer hates me. In over 30 years of applying, I have yet to be drawn for a pheasant habitat hunt. Since Deer Creek Fish and Wildlife Area opened, I have not had a successful draw there. Negatory on nature preserves and it has been years since I’ve been drawn for a military hunt. Perhaps, I should change my name.
I hope this doesn’t jinx me, but I have been drawn four years in a row for state park hunts. It takes a lot of scouting to make these hunts successful, but the reward is you are allowed to harvest three deer without using a tag.
The early hunts are the first Monday and Tuesday of deer firearms season. It is the experience of two opening days.
State park hunts vary from year to year based on previous harvest numbers and habitat destruction. I have a tough decision to make because my two favorites are on the list. I have hunted five different parks.
State Parks hosting hunts this year include: Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Fort Harrison (archery only), Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, Versailles and Whitewater.
This is the most I can ever recall on the list. Toss in with them the Trine State Recreation Area (archery only). Still, there is no guarantee you will be drawn. Don’t snooze.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.