Used to be, I would never miss opening day of squirrel season. Then we began having a huntable population of deer. Since age 18, I have never missed opening day of deer season. Soon my squirrel hunts were just fond memories. Tuesday, I decided to change that.
I drove to an area usually reserved for some of my deer and turkey hunts. During deer season, walking through the woods looks like a scene from Snow White with gray squirrels happily hopping along a few feet in front of me. They also like to alert the deer by barking at all 200 pounds of me sitting in a tree stand.
There are an abundance of squirrels on this 200-acre property -- so much so that they cause problems getting into barns and sheds.
Tuesday afternoon weather reports gave a 70% chance of rain and storms for the area I was headed to. The radio said, "The storms are in Illinois headed our way." I figured the squirrels would be on a voracious feed during the falling barometer.
It was hot and humid with very light sprinkles that would only last a few minutes. Unfortunately, the squirrels did not get the message or had maybe fed earlier. The only activity was from woodpeckers. I saw two bushy tails in the distance just before dark.
I bemoaned the fact I could just have easily fished the lake on the property. The fact is, I did, at last light catching a few 12-inch stunted bass on a Berkley Choppo.
I spent the night in a cabin on the property and had a decision to make in the morning to fish or hunt. I considered putting my gun in the boat and doing what the late Bill Scifres called squirrelishing.
In the woods at first light, the leaves were wet from a rain during the night. I was wearing my Impact Sport hearing headset. It greatly amplifies sounds allowing you to hear squirrels gnawing on nuts far away. A light rain hitting leaves is also greatly amplified, and that was a problem this morning. The Impact Sport also protects your hearing from gun shots.
I saw a squirrel come down a beech tree and head for the creek. I moved in that direction but never saw it again.
Squirrels were cutting hickories back home. Here, those trees had few nuts. I saw little evidence of any cuttings.
A neighbor was mowing with a bush hog right along the property line. Just as the tractor moved on, I jumped a deer not 30 feet from where the guy had drove by. Deer are used to farm equipment.
Grey squirrels often like to move and feed in colonies. I just couldn’t find them, so I went fishing.
The first time I fished this 12-acre lake was about 15 years ago on Labor Day. I caught jumbo bluegill just off the bottom in 16 feet of water. Nothing like that this time. I was getting skunked until I noticed little swirls on top over deep water. The activity was big bluegill feeding on water spiders.
The spiders were trying to fool the fish by staying in a tight group. It seemed to be working with the gills concentrating on spiders who strayed away from the main group. I gave them an artificial spider just below the surface.
I finally found success on this trip, but the fried squirrel with gravy will have to wait.
