The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has hit home. My brother Roger has been a missionary in Ukraine for 27 years and has no plausible plan to leave. He has befriended a married couple with two young boys about to turn 10 and 5. Roger has grown children and grandchildren here, but his commitment is to these young boys.
You have probably seen the hundreds of people lined to board a train for Poland. That train leaves at 8 p.m. each evening. One must get there early in the morning and wait all day in hopes of catching a ride.
My brother convinced the mother and boys to join him on the trip to Poland while the father stayed to fight. His plan was to take bottled water, two loaves of bread and a jar of peanut butter. However, he learned the all-day wait was but one part of many delays that totaled 60 hours.
Roger has a bad back and decided he could not endure such a hardship. He is staying in a mostly abandoned multi-floor apartment while his Ukrainian family shelters in the basement of a Baptist Church a few miles away.
My brother is a Christian and is quite ready to leave this world while still trying to find a way to the United States if Tonya and the boys will accompany him.
Roger still has electricity and running water. He has stock-piled some food and water. Basic needs are running out for the Ukrainian people who are fighting with everything they have.
The 40-mile Russian convoy you’ve seen on TV is bogged down because local resistance has put old vehicles, trees, whatever they can find on the road to impede the Russian advancement.
Roger has heard Russian troops were told this was just an exercise. Some have surrendered rather than kill women and children. Others, however, are pulling families out of their cars and killing them. One victim was reportedly just 18 months old.
The Russian and Ukrainian people have a lot in common. They speak the same language and share many of the same customs. Many Russian citizens are protesting this invasion.
My brother reports the Russians have lost 191 tanks, over 800 armored vehicles and more than 5,700 troops. The resolve of the Ukrainian people has been underestimated, according to Roger. Let me be clear, he has not taken up arms and does not intend to.
“The Ukrainian people are warm, friendly and mostly God-fearing,” says Roger.
My brother has taught the boys to speak fluent English. I have spoken to both via FaceTime and Viber. They have no accent and are quite intelligent. Both could grow into leadership positions someday. My brother does not love his family any less but feels like God has put him in this situation for a reason.
One of the real fears of the women and children of Ukraine is they will lose their husbands and fathers. Most of these men, taking up arms, are not combat-ready and may have never shot a gun. Still, their resolve is strong and their will to be free innate.
If Roger and his adopted family can make it to America, I have a place for them to stay. Perhaps, I will teach the boys how to fish.
Please keep my brother and all the people of Ukraine in your prayers. Projectdynamo.org is assisting Americans and others evacuating from Ukraine and Afghanistan, please donate.
