While attending Indiana State, I would give some Indianapolis inner-city students a ride home for the weekend. They would marvel at how I would see a deer in the corner of a field at over 200 yards or point out a hawk in a distant tree. I have the “hunter’s eyes,” and so do you. We have one thing in common. We were born to hunt.
Man being a predator is instinctive, a part of our DNA. We and most other predators have binocular vision. Our eyes are in front of our faces. Ancient archers, including me, shot longbows instinctively. Our concentration, plus, our accurate judge of distance worked in concert to put game on the table. The more one practiced, the more harmony developed. The instinct was built in.
The eyes of prey, such as deer or rabbit, are located in the side of the head. These animals can see up to 360 degrees but only have about 10% binocular vision range. I’ve often wondered why a beagle can, once in a while, catch a rabbit. I’ve often watched rabbits let the beagle get way too close before taking off again.
Most of today’s Homo sapiens have tunnel vision, driving, TV, computers, etc. The old saying “If it was a snake, you would have been bitten,” is truer than ever. If you go walking down a dark street at night, every sense you possess is on high alert. In this situation, you depend on your peripheral vision. At an eye exam, your optometrist has you push a button every time a bright dot appears. Among other things, this test measures your peripheral vision which is 180 degrees.
My hunting mentor, uncle Art Smith told me to look for horizontal lines when hunting deer, squirrel or fox. Look for a part of the deer. Four vertical sticks in a cedar thicket usually belong to a deer. He would advise looking for the rabbit’s eye.
Rod cells aid in your peripheral vision and lack the detail and color given by your cone cells in the retina. Further, rods are used in lowlight conditions and detecting things beyond the immediate focus. Rods discern designs. Pattern seeing, as opposed to focused seeing, is indispensable to becoming a good hunter.
Here is where the rubber hits the road. When I’m in the woods, I transfer from looking for details to looking for patterns. It could be looking at an expanse of timber, a swamp or the sky. I look for abnormalities in the pattern -- a hawk in a tree or a squirrel tail hanging over a limb -- something different.
A good example was me killing a big buck this past Thanksgiving at midday. I was on a quick errand to find my gloves. Three steps out of my truck something caught my eye in the pattern of a large cornfield. Nearly 400 yards away was a little dark dot that turned out to be a deer. Even though in a hurry, I did not turn off my hunter’s eyes. They are always on.
Once that anomaly got my attention, I switched over to the cones and the scope on my rifle to find the detail.
There are peripheral vision exercises on YouTube. Learn to relax your eyes. Normally, the head moves with the eyes. Deer and turkey hunters have learned to chance less detection by just moving the eyes.
What are you seeing now, hunter?
