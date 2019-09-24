Rusty Enix lives just west of New Castle and mostly fishes 180-acre Westwood Park Lake. He catches big redear and hand-size bluegill.
“Why should I go anywhere else,” he asked?
I did a little research and found Enix to be spot on.
For a couple of years, the DNR has been doing a creel survey at Westwood. Tuesday afternoon, I visited the lake and spoke with the census taker. He told me that 95 percent of the bass were shorter than the legal size of 14 inches. For the entire season, only two limits of five legal bass have been caught. However, in a recent tournament, a 6.5-pound and 7.5-pound bass were weighed and released.
“We shocked the lake and saw some big bass, but most were small,” said the creel taker.
About 800 of the small bass were removed to allow better growth for the remaining bass and panfish.
“Hardly anyone keeps bass, but most keep a lot of panfish,” he said.
I watched an angler’s livewell being checked. The fellow had been on the water seven hours and had 30 bluegill and redear. The gills measured up to 9 inches and one redear went 10.5 inches. The fisherman threw back an equal number of small fish. He was fishing worms on the bottom in from 16-to-20 feet of water.
Enix has been catching his panfish suspended at 12 feet. I like to tight-line a small jig -- a method that allows me to cover the entire water column.
Westwood Park has a nice modern campground and a fishing pier. It is a county lake so you do not need a DNR launch permit. Electric and gas-powered boats must be registered with the BMV and have registration letters/number displayed. Westwood is a trolling motor-only lake.
Earlier in the day, I grabbed my cased .22 rifle from the gun safe and headed for the woods, but I didn’t hunt. I had grabbed my .44 magnum deer rifle by mistake. At least the woods was six miles and not 100.
I would have gone fishing that morning on a DNR lake, but I could not find the Lake Permit. I bought it a week ago and was to decide later which boat I would affix it to. The permit had to be in the glove box of my truck, but I looked three times and did not find it.
Upon returning from Westwood, the thought came to mind the launch permit absolutely had to be in the glove box. I popped it open one more time, and there it lay right on top. There must be a demon who plays tricks on old people. Something similar has happened too many times.
A part of my lack of focus could be attributed to my sister, Lois Mason, being gravely ill with cancer. She is a loving Christian woman who I regret not having spent more time with.
We partially grew up on a farm near Madison where a fond and funny memory occurred when Lois was left to babysit me for about an hour. She said, “Ricky, I know where mom has hidden some candy. I will hold the step ladder so you can reach it.”
The evidence of us eating the candy was difficult to conceal. It was chocolate flavored Exlax.
My prayers are with you, Lois Kay. I love you.
