Chuck Wright goes the extra miles to fish White River at Broad Ripple Park. In that stretch of river, he has caught smallmouth bass just shy of 5 pounds as well as some bruiser largemouth.
“I use bigger baits to catch larger fish,” he said.
Two of his favorites are Z-Man Chatter baits and spinnerbaits.
Wright and I finally made plans to fish this past Tuesday. Wouldn’t you know this day would be on the advent of a cold front? The fishing was slow and the fish small, but I did see one big smallmouth boil on the spinnerbait and another turn on the Z-Man at the boat.
This stretch of river will accommodate a full-size bass boat, unlike the bottom-out rapids so prevalent upstream from Noblesville.
The river is much deeper and wider at Broad Ripple Park with a nice ramp, playground and restroom facilities.
Just off of and connected to the river is a gravel pit where Wright has connected on some dandy largemouth bass. I caught both large and smallmouth bass on the river with my go-to cold front lure -- a Charlie Brewer 4-inch Slider worm.
There are some very shallow flats you can wonder upon, but the channel is fairly deep and wide except in one place. My bass Tracker aluminum boat with a 40-horsepower Mercury is perfect for this type of water.
A couple of areas have big log piles with current and depth.
“Those are the places I’ve caught some of my largest smallmouth,” says Wright.
The shallow side of the river has weed beds. The channel side a lot of riprap and chunk rock, docks, roots and logs. There are stretches of shoreline Wright does not fish anymore.
He told me, after passing a good-looking bank, “I’ve never caught any bass along here.”
Wright likes to run up a little past the Kessler Avenue Bridge and drift back to the launch ramp. You can easily spend a day in this area, so pack a lunch.
Four photos Wright shared were of big largemouth bass with snow in the background.
“When I caught those, it was 23 degrees,” he remembered.
According to my fishing partner, the fishing heats up as the water cools. October and November are especially good.
We spoke briefly with a couple fishing from the bank for catfish. The largest flathead they have caught was 53 pounds and biggest blue 37 pounds from this section of the river.
I once had a DNR fisheries biologist tell me the growth rate of bass below Noblesville was twice that of the White River upstream. My plans are to find out for myself this fall.
Join the Fall Creek Valley Conservation Club for a weekend of fun and to help raise money for The Alzheimer’s Association and breast cancer research. All donations are specific for this area.
The excitement begins Friday with the Action Pistol Shoot at 5:30 p.m. You may enter or watch. Cost is $5 per person. Bring your own gun and ammo.
Bring your 12-gauge full choke gun Saturday for the Stillboard/Trap shoots. The stillboard shoot begins at 10 a.m., with breakfast available at 9 and lunch at noon. Trap begins as soon as the stillboard ends. Trophies will be presented for three categories.
Archery has its day Sunday with shoots starting at 8 a.m. Come out and enjoy their fabulous course and targets.
There will be door prizes Saturday and Sunday along with a 50/50 raffle and a gun raffle. You do not have to be present to win. Looks like a weekend of fun, food and fellowship at FCVCC.
