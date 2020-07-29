One thing Ben Franklin got outvoted on was the national bird. He wanted it to be the wild turkey.
By 1900, subsistence hunting and loss of habitat extirpated this majestic game bird from the landscape of Indiana. By 1945, few Eastern wild turkeys existed anywhere. About 10 years later, marginal farmland had reverted back to edge cover along woodlands, and wildlife management became a priority.
From 1956 to 2004 Indiana DNR wildlife biologists reintroduced 2,795 wild trapped turkeys from Missouri. I remember biologists thinking these birds were so wary they dare not let humans near the 185 release sites for fear they would flee in five directions.
I recall having wild turkeys in just a few, mostly southern, counties when the first, modern-day season opened in 1970. Some hunters went right at it.
I didn’t know anything about hunting these keen-sighted creatures, especially when it came to using calls. Soon, there developed a turkey-calling contest.
A guy from Kentucky made calls and videos of him calling in and killing wild turkeys on The Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area. Outdoor sports expos began incorporating the wild turkey with deer hunting.
By 2004, I was seeing a few in Jefferson County and became more interested. I bought calls, watched videos and practiced. It was often frustrating to see gobblers in a field pay no attention to my incessant hen calling.
If the toms were with hens, they had no reason to leave them for a female playing hard to get.
My lack of patience often put me on my feet as I tried to cut off a tom or use cover to close the gap. In a turkey’s real life, during the spring mating season, the hen goes to the tom. A well-camouflaged hunter is trying to reverse this.
My first tom came on a windy late afternoon. I was inside the wood edge watching two gobblers cross a stubble field headed for a point of time growing out into the field. I called and they looked but kept on going. At 70 yards, I’m pretty sure they saw me.
As soon as the turkeys disappeared past the point of timber, I ran to the spot. The stubble was snapping underfoot, but it was so windy the gobblers must not have heard me. I eased around the point and saw nothing. My prey had already entered the main woods.
The field had grown into ragweeds about knee high. As I stood there, a red, white and purple head popped up just 40 feet in front of me. A rare mistake for this cautious specie.
He had his head down pecking at a bug or worm when I came around the corner. That is not the way to hunt turkey, but it worked one time -- my first.
I climbed the ladder of success when I began hunting with my 1973 All-star Babe Ruth catcher, Ray Novak. He hunted with some real veterans in Tennessee and would often kill three gobblers a season. He spoke the language. Ray and I took our first double last spring.
Nowadays, a lot of nimrods hunt turkey, and there are increasing numbers to hunt. In good habitat, there can be as many as 25 per square mile. In the fall, I have seen over 70 in a flock.
This past spring was the best season ever for Hoosier hunters.
Some 14,492 gobblers were harvested, making it a modern-day record. However, 81% of the hunters did not fill their tags, thus, telling you why wild turkeys are one of the most challenging of game to hunt.
