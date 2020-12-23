The first snowfall of the season had me and my muzzleloader cocked and primed. I hunted the evening before in Owen County then retired to the comfort of an old cabin. The snow began to fall at about 3 a.m. I was on stand at daylight but did not stay long.
I found tracks I followed until I jumped the deer that made them. Both bedding sites were on narrow hilltops where they could look down either side for danger.
The beds were also just off of cover and near a browsing area. If they got a little hungry at midday, Their food source was but 20 yards away.
I imagined if I were being hunted what I would do? For certain, I would play the wind and bed where I could see danger coming from a distance. A nearby food source might well keep me from being seen and limit my movement.
From past experience, I’ve observed deer feed on the falling barometer and move little the first morning with snow on the ground.
The gray squirrels were busy, and so were the pileated woodpeckers. Mankind’s loss of the ash tree has created new habitat for woodpeckers. I’m seeing more than ever.
It was strange I did not see a wild turkey track. I do know of a neighbor who feeds them. However, they will be where I usually find them come next spring.
I’m like the Energizer Bunny when I take to the woods. The fresh air, wildlife and beauty of the landscape are exhilarating.
I did not take the time to cover all 222 acres, deciding to take a stand the last hour of dark. Where I had seen 13 deer the week before, I saw nothing, nor even a track.
What often happens during late muzzleloader season is the deer begin to yard. If you're lucky, it will be where you are hunting. If not, they could congregate a mile away.
After leaving the cabin as clean as I found it, I pulled into the drive. Immediately, my headlights caught the reflection of eyes. Three deer were grazing on the mowed lawn. It was 6:19 p.m., about a half-hour after legal shooting time.
This is how deer react to hunting pressure. They become totally nocturnal. If you set up just outside a known bedding area, you might see movement 15 minutes before legal shooting time which is a half-hour after sunset.
I’ve closed the book on this deer season except for the opportunity to do more scouting if we can get snow to cover the ground for a week or so.
It is not too early to find shed antlers. Once, I found a matching pair with blood at their bases. This was the first weekend of muzzleloader season. I’ve found a few the first week in January, but most I find the last week in January and all of February.
Different critters gnaw on the antlers for the calcium. One early firearms season, I found a huge shed with little damage. It was a dark, rainy day at the Crane Naval Depot. The matching sheds were 3 feet apart.
Admittedly, I’m not the hard-charging deer hunter I used to be. I don’t kill as many deer as I used to but notice and appreciate my surroundings more than ever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.