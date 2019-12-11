There are several good taxidermists around, but only one -- 21-year-old Lauren Owens of Pittsboro -- is a female practicing her skills fulltime.
“Growing up, I liked to fish and could hardly wait for hunting season,” Owens said.
She harvested her first deer at age 12. After graduating from high school, Owens decided she wanted to make a vocation of preserving outdoor memories for others.
She chose Second Nature Taxidermy School in Bonner, Montana, to learn the trade. When she returned to Indiana, Owens opened Pip’s Taxidermy LLC. at Pittsboro.
“I have my own shop with a display wall that can be seen through a large glass window. Counting my schooling, I had a start-up cost of about $20,000,” she explained.
This is Owens’ second season mounting deer, elk, coyotes and even an African watusi (it looks similar to a longhorn steer) she mounted for Cow Pokes. Besides other species, Owens mounted 50 deer last year. She has also stuffed black bear, wild turkey and ducks. Owens will also make replicas of your trophy fish.
Owens is proud of her work and plans on renting a booth at the upcoming Deer & Turkey Expo. That being said, you can see her work now on Facebook.
Owens promises a six- to eight-month turnaround on her work. She charges $525 for a shoulder mount.
“I make bear rugs and tan coyote pelts, too. A coyote pelt will cost you $125. I add $50 if I have to skin one. That is a nasty job,” she said.
Bring your deer head in for mounting this year and receive a chance at winning a full shoulder mount next year.
Owens recommends hunters go online to learn how to skin or cape a trophy animal.
“Do not cut the deer hide above the diaphragm. In fact, stay about three inches below that, if possible. I can fix a botched field dress, but it takes a lot more time,” she cautioned.
Owens shot a 200-pound buck on the opening day of gun season this year.
“In full velvet, he will make an interesting mount,” she said.
Lauren’s most rewarding hunt was last spring.
“I hunt with my brother Levi Baumer and had yet to seal the deal. On a day of pounding rain, our grandpa called. He was hearing turkeys gobble across the creek. The downpour, even without rain suits, was not going to be a deterrent. Levi hen called, and a gobbler answered. We saw him ahead and was able to cut him off. He gobbled at 10 yards, but I could not get a shot. My brother spun me around so I would be on the turkey when he cleared the tree. I did not miss,” she said.
Her first tom weighed 24 pounds and had 10-inch spurs.
When I asked Owens what it would take to get more females interested in hunting, she said, “Just ask them to go with you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.