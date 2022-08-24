What to do in the dog days of summer is often asked. The question is usually in regard to fishing. My answer is to wait for September and use this slack time to visit loved ones. This ideology took me all the way to Albuquerque, New Mexico.
I went to visit Brianna Contreraz and her 2-year-old daughter Sineya. Brianna played softball for me and became much more than just another player. She and this darling baby girl spent three months with me during the COVID pandemic. They could not get a flight back to New Mexico.
They were here at Christmas when Sineya was 3 months old. I would sing her to sleep with the help of my Ecco. One night, I was up past midnight when a haggard young mother came from her bedroom and said, “Coach, sing 'Wichita Lineman' so she will fall asleep.”
They were back last October for the untimely death of Brianna’s and her twin sister Brittany’s father, Greg.
Although we have kept in contact via video chat, all Sineya wanted to see was the deer head and the doggie. Would she even faintly remember me?
After my arrival at the airport, I got in the back seat with this precious little girl. She looked at me and said, “Hi, Coach.”
I was about to become a kid again.
Sineya loves playing with balls. She will throw the ball and run after it with me coming after her on all fours. She giggled and ran back past me.
In their apartment complex, we found a big, fat, lazy cat who lay on a balcony. On our way to see the cat, there were two water fountains. I held Sineya in a horizontal position so as to put her feet under the running water. She also likes sitting on the edge and splashing her feet.
We got acquainted with a cat lady and some elderly folks with a cute little dog. Brianna, Sineya and I hiked the rim of the city. Cactus along the trail could easily prick the skin were one to get too close. For this reason, the baby rode on my shoulders.
Little children like to touch. I let Sineya pick berries off cedar-like trees and peel loose bark off large pines. Sineya put the chips in my shirt pocket so she could show her daddy, Fabian.
We enjoyed a Sunday afternoon pizza at an outdoor dining area with the Saavedra family, including Sineya’s father’s family. While there, we enjoyed a classic car show where these wonderfully restored vehicles drive around a section of downtown Albuquerque every Sunday afternoon.
Great grandma Thelma and I took Sineya to the Albuquerque Zoo. We were disappointed there were no animals to pet. Sineya’s favorite experience was riding a lion on the merry-go-round.
If you go to Albuquerque, plan on dining at the Buca di Beppo Italian restaurant. Ask for Brianna to be your server and tell her Coach sent you.
I only had three full days to visit, and did this little sweetheart wear me out? We took one long nap together with this being a special moment among many.
This little girl is intelligent. She can sing her ABCs. We lay on our backs in her little galaxy tent, so small only my upper body could fit, and sang "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star."
Brianna and I agreed older men and women make good mentors for little children. Most of our goals have been achieved or discarded, and we are not so much about ourselves.
This trip was much better than three days of fishing. Still in my thoughts is this lovely little girl saying, “Come on, Coach.”