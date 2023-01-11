Thus far, this winter, we’ve had little snow. Some believe heavy snow helps spring morels grow. I’m not sure about that, but I know a heavy snow or two will mash down weeds and make rabbit hunting much easier.
It is difficult to find good rabbit habitats in Central Indiana. I’m down to two good places to hunt. The area my son Greg and I hunted last Saturday was the kind of place Briar Rabbit would beg the fox not to throw him into. As if the thick weeds and briars were not enough, the place has grapevine shoots growing horizontally about seven inches off the ground. These will easily trip a hunter to the ground. In an instant, I have to decide if I can break through or am going down.
We jumped six rabbits and got off two quick shots. My beagle Tramp ran them well, but we went home empty handed
In days gone by, you could jump a rabbit and the dog would quickly bring it back around. The advent of coyotes seems to have conditioned rabbits not to do this. Many I have jumped do not circle. There is a timbered woods joining our briar patch. A rabbit will run for those treetops and not move until the dog pushes them to the next one.
The last cottontail took Trap dangerously close to a highway. I caught up with him and snapped the lead on his collar.
I had an open shot while sitting on the tailgate of my truck. My 1930s vintage Iver Johnson did not eject the spent shell, I was trying to pry it loose with a screwdriver. All I could do is watch as the rabbit ran by.
Even when I don’t make a harvest, this is still better exercise than going to the gym or walking a trail.
NOTES
• Lately, I’ve been taking to the field without a gun. I’m looking for corn the picker missed. A lot of farmers plow this residue under or run a disk harrow over it. Usually, I have little trouble getting a five-gallon bucket full. It sure looks like a lot of profit is being missed.
Some farmers leave very little. A farmer in Union left enough to fill my full-sized pick-up bed.
The easy pickings are where the corn stalks are still standing along the woods. However, the ears on these shaded stalks are a lot smaller. Much like mankind, they get the fertilizer but without the Son, their full potential is never reached.
One friend lives on an island as far as deer habitat is concerned. The fields around this prime cover have been plowed leaving little for the deer to eat. He often sees nine deer at his feeding station. I supply the corn.
• The East Central Indiana Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is holding its annual fund-raising dinner at Eventfully Yours in Marion. Contact Dave Troyer at 765-760-2437 for all the details. I hope to see you there.
• A friend has been watching a nice buck feed of an evening. Tuesday, the deer had shed one antler.