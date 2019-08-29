This is another column about Andrew Luck, sort of.
I was astonished and disappointed when former Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck retired Saturday night. His talent and his affection for life, his team and the community will be missed.
I was also immediately angered at the people who booed Luck off the field. He didn’t deserve it. He will remember it forever. I can only hope those who were vocal will never forget they did it and already wish they had behaved differently.
Then I was angry with Adam Schefter. It was his post that caused all the mess. Had he not posted what he thought to be true when he did, the entire uproar would have been avoided. Luck would have gone out on his terms with the planned Sunday press conference.
Schefter is more a product of television and the Internet, though he does have a journalism degree from a Midwest college and did work for a newspaper in Denver. He is good at what he does. Too bad what he does is sometimes without conscience and feelings for anyone but himself.
Once again, my anger shifted to whoever was Schefter’s source for the news. That person is just as callous as Schefter and should be fired if he is an employee of the Colts or the NFL.
After learning even more about the topic, I got good and angry with the Colts front office as it squelched plans for a Friday press conference that would have completely avoided this entire situation. Apparently, the team knew a week ago or more of his decision.
But having had a lot of time to digest what happened and why I believe it happened, I find the biggest fault is with us.
With all of this information at our fingertips, we also have this insatiable desire to know something first, so we can be the one to tell other people, to “break” the news as it were. We seem not to care about who is injured or adversely impacted by the knowing.
There hasn’t been any one person who has given me a good reason why anyone needed to know about Luck’s decision before Sunday. Nobody benefitted and certainly people got hurt.
The people who were hurt go well beyond Luck and his family, friends and teammates. Indianapolis sports fans got a big black eye for their behavior Saturday night and deservedly so. Luck was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when he was healthy and also very good even when he played an entire season badly hurt.
I fully understand many people were unhappy with his decision, but that stems back from the way and the time they learned the news. Only the most heartless people in the world (maybe Dan Dakich for one) would have failed to understand his decision had they learned of it by watching Luck’s retirement announcement.
If we are to still call Schefter a journalist, then Saturday was not a proud day for journalism. If we are to call ourselves people who care about one another, then Saturday was an even darker day for the type of nation we are becoming.
