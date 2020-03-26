Since most of the current sports options have been canceled or indefinitely delayed, I have occasionally leaned on watching replays of old, classic sporting events to keep sports in my life.
During the time that CBS would have been carrying the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, it instead did a chronological run through NCAA title games, some from as many as 40 to 50 years ago.
As I watched those older contests, I was, of course, reminded of the great players, coaches and matchups that my generation has been able to enjoy through the years as they occurred.
That feeling was not at all surprising.
What did come unexpectedly was a feeling that I enjoyed this much more than the current version of college basketball.
For the record, I am not typically a person who thinks sports in my youth were better than those of today. I like baseball just as much as I ever did. I enjoy hockey even more than I once did. I almost never used to watch soccer but now find pleasure in viewing that as well.
In doing some thinking about my reaction and watching some more games on YouTube, I find it is the flow of the offense that strikes me as the most entertaining. Players were always cutting to get open for passes. When a player drove into the lane, he would often stop in a clear spot for a mid-range jumper instead of just going to the rim or looking to dish out to a 3-point shooter.
In today’s game, players mostly ignore the 10-to-15-foot area of the court when defending until someone drives into that area. Then they react. The reason is they fear the 3-pointer and the layup or dunk more than that shot.
That has created a bit of stagnation in the offense. Teams almost always have at least one person at any given moment standing still just outside the 3-point line ready to shoot if the ball is passed to them.
Some people, probably even me, have stated today’s players are much better long-range shooters than in years past. I believe that is true because that’s what they focus on growing up. They drill on the catch-and-shoot 3-pointer.
As a result, it isn’t only the mid-range jumper that has become scarce. It is also the shot taken off the dribble. Today a player like Georgetown’s Sleepy Floyd would need to retool his skills as his ability to shoot off the dribble in that 10-to-15-foot range would not be highly valued.
Lapel’s Jason Holsinger might have been the best I ever saw locally at shooting off the dribble, and he could do it from anywhere.
Obviously, the game will not likely ever return to the days without the 3-point shot. But I at least found some evidence not everything it has brought to the game has made it more enjoyable, at least for me.
I have to give a great recognition to the Indianapolis Indians for something they are currently doing. The team is offering to donate money to area food banks exactly matching any spent by fans on their gift shop items.
This offer is only good until Friday at midnight. I feel like there will be some form of a baseball season later this year, and the Indians are the best value in professional baseball anywhere.
Check out indyindians.com to see if you might be interested in getting some Indians gear and helping people who are finding getting essentials difficult in these difficult times.
Stay home and stay safe everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.