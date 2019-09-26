Sometimes it really is true you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.
Alan Darner was an outstanding coach at Highland High School. Many people didn’t appreciate him to the extent they should. But, once he left, he guided Pike High School to a pair of boys basketball state championships.
Earlier this week, I received the sad news Alan had passed away. I last saw him a couple of basketball seasons ago at, where else but a high school game.
I am sad I won’t get to visit with him anymore at those games, but I am even sadder for his family who will miss him in many other more important ways.
Those who covered the Darner-led teams at Highland had more insight than others into his basketball mind and his coaching abilities. Too often when things didn’t go well for the Scots when he was there, fans would grouse about him playing his two sons, Linc and Tige, too much.
Alan was proved correct as both went on to be Indiana All-Stars after both had added their names to several pages of the Highland history book. Linc became a starter and pivotal member of successful Purdue teams.
My first real exposure to Alan’s family came from watching one of his two daughters, Kim, play for the Scots’ girls basketball team. I have always been convinced the Scots’ runner-up finish in the state basketball tournament in 1987 would not have been possible without Kim’s talent and savvy, the latter I am certain was gleaning from having a father who understood the game so well.
Kim went on to play at Indiana State. She returned to the area and for many years has provided instruction to players on the art of shooting.
Alan’s legacy will be his contributions and those of his family to Highland High School’s history. He deserves to be mentioned in any conversation about the great basketball coaches this city has ever seen.
Not a lot of coaches can win a pair of state championships with two completely different sets of players. Alan was good at figuring out how to best utilize the talent of his players. His teams at Highland and at Pike played different styles, but he was equally at home with both.
During his days at Highland, I enjoyed watching his teams play, as well as his sons and daughter compete there. Those glory days of basketball in this county were only made better during his tenure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.