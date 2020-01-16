The Houston Astros cheated to win the 2017 World Series and have gotten off with a slap to the wrist by Major League Baseball.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, who I like better than the previous two men in his position, is to be given a big error in the scorebook for his decision on how to punish the Astros.
For those who don’t know, the Astros used electronics to steal the catcher’s signs and relay them to the Houston hitters so they knew whether a fastball or a breaking pitch was coming. That is expressly forbidden in the rules of MLB.
The team has been fined $5 million and lost the top two draft picks for this year and next year. While that may seem like a big penalty to us in middle class America, it isn’t. When many of a team’s best players make more than that dollar amount the $5 million is chicken feed. The draft picks can sting, but they can always trade players to get those picks back.
The Astros have fired the manager and general manager of the team for their knowledge of the infraction. MLB had suspended those two for a season without pay, so Houston had very little choice but to do that anyway.
There is another shoe yet to drop in this matter, and that concerns the 2018 World Series win by the Boston Red Sox. Alex Cora was the Houston bench coach for Houston in 2017, so he had working knowledge of the cheating system the Astros used and may even have had a hand in its design and implementation.
For the 2018 season, he was hired as manager for Boston. That year the Red Sox put together one of the great seasons of that decade. There can be little doubt the team cheated to put that season together and win a World Series.
MLB has not set a punishment for Cora yet. The investigation of the Red Sox is not yet complete. It is likely his punishment could be even greater than those previously handed out if they find he cheated in the same way twice. The Red Sox weren't taking chances and “parted ways” with him Wednesday.
The Red Sox refused to say whether they knew of the 2017 cheating when they hired Cora. It is telling to me that they didn’t deny they did know, hiding instead behind the answer they aren’t supposed to comment on the MLB investigation that is ongoing. But clearly the knowledge about the 2017 cheating is finished and that question about hiring Cora has no bearing on the 2018 cheating.
But here is what really motivated me to write this.
I will never, ever want to see either the Astros or the Red Sox win another game. I will root for any team that is playing either of them for the rest of my life. The reason is because they are not only cheaters, but they are also liars.
Both teams have said they feel the World Series wins weren’t tainted by the cheating. How is that possible? Don’t try to convince me hitters knowing what pitch is coming wasn’t a huge advantage. If it wasn’t, why did the two teams cheat to acquire that information?
If Manfred had any real guts or interest in the integrity of the game, he would demand the official record book of the sport contain a notation on each of the wins that it was obtained by illegal means.
The watchdogs of the Hall of Fame have prevented many players from entering because they cheated in the sport. So why do these offenders get off so easy? Maybe each player involved on these two teams should be denied access to the Hall of Fame?
Lastly, where does this leave the Los Angeles Dodgers? They were the unfortunate team that was cheated in both of these World Series. The players and manager were chastised for not being able to win the big game. Clayton Kershaw especially drew a lot of ire for not being more effective in these two series.
Again, if Manfred wanted to try and make things right instead of just giving the appearance of it, he would use the draft picks he took away from the Astros and give them to the Dodgers. Maybe give them the $5 million, which is done a lot in court under the term “reparations.”
This is a huge black eye for baseball, and it isn’t getting the attention it deserves in baseball circles.
