The Houston Astros and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred have really made a mess of things.
This year might be the most pivotal season in the history of the sport since the 1920 comeback from the Black Sox scandal.
The Astros' cheating tactics during the course of the 2017 season and the playoffs just keep getting uglier. The reactions by the players and their totally unbelievable claims the championship isn’t tainted have made this story worse and last much longer than it already had.
MLB is going to have an ugly situation that will follow Houston wherever it goes this season. The team will really look forward to home stands.
I expect the league is really going to need to monitor hit batsmen in Astros games. There are a lot of pitchers who are really angry at the team, and those pitchers have a hard baseball they can throw at over 90 mph to display that anger.
I don’t want any player to get hurt because of this, but if the hitters find it more difficult to dig in at the plate for fear of needing to bail out if a pitch comes near them, I won’t mind that at all.
Manfred probably couldn’t have handled this entire situation worse had he tried. He offered the players immunity to speak when the contract already stated they couldn’t be punished for it. He then put forth a punishment that scarcely covered the tip of the iceberg of the damage the cheating did.
He refused to take the title away from Houston and even referred to the World Series trophy as a piece of metal, which angered many baseball people. A man that really cares about baseball’s history and not just the future would have stripped the title away and left it vacant. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ players have repeatedly said they don’t want to be named champions in the Astros' place.
Baseball’s spring training camps are open, exhibition games are ready to be played and we still don’t know what the punishment will be for the Boston Red Sox for their alleged cheating the following season.
There will be many new twists to this season from rule changes adopted during the winter.
Some of these have to do with the number of players each team has at its disposal. Instead of the traditional 25, it has been increased to 26 for each month leading up to Sept. 1. After that date, the number typically went up to 40. This year the number will only increased to 28.
Of more interest to more casual fans will be a new requirement for relief pitchers. When a pitcher comes in during an inning, that pitcher will need to either complete the inning or face three hitters. MLB is hoping that will improve the pace of play, which grinds to a halt when changes are made after a new pitcher throws to just one hitter before being replaced.
It will also be interesting to see what changes, if any, are made to the baseball. Many fans seemed to like the additional home runs, but many critics and traditionalists were vocal about the devaluing of the singles and stolen bases and sacrifice bunts.
The game is at a crossroads. Perhaps these changes will help. Perhaps even more changes are needed. Perhaps Manfred can stop making glaring errors as up until this situation came up, he had been doing a credible job. We should have some answers by October. I will be watching.
