I know of no person who is a bigger fan of Major League Baseball, and I am excited about any change that might improve the game for today’s audience so the sport continues strong through my lifetime at least.
My esteemed friend Rob Hunt put forth his ideas about what is good for the game, and I agreed with many, though not all, of his points.
I fear the automated ball-strike umpire is all but certain to make an appearance, maybe sooner if not later. I too am frustrated by the occasional bad call against my team, especially those that prolong an at-bat and give the batter an unearned chance to do damage.
I find it interesting if not always compelling the arguments for pitch clocks, defensive adjustments (which I think should be implemented in something akin to what football does with formation restrictions) and minimum batters a relief pitcher must face when entering a game.
But MLB would immediately improve if it took a modified version of a rule used in youth leagues and in high school baseball. I think the designated hitter is a bad idea, and I don’t favor MLB adopting a rule allowing the use of courtesy runners.
Here is what I would like to see instead.
Each player in the lineup is allowed to be taken out and then re-inserted into the same spot of the batting order once each game.
Since a lot of my enjoyment in baseball is watching the manager manipulate his personnel, and since the designated hitter has taken away much of that enjoyment for me, this would almost double the chances for a manager to make a difference in the game.
It also would be great for the fan. How many times might a fan’s favorite player be taken out of the game in favor of a pinch-hitter in chasing the favorable lefty/righty matchup against a pitcher? Now that player could return.
This would also nerf an idea I absolutely hate — the opener pitcher strategy where a manager starts a relief pitcher to get the opposing manager to set his lineup one way only to change pitchers an inning or two later and bring in the pitcher (throwing from a different side) who is supposed to pitch the next five or more innings.
This change wouldn’t impact the integrity of the game nor skew any stats from before the change was adopted. Since I think the idea has virtually no downside, I doubt it will ever be seriously considered by the MLB. But I can still dream.
On Saturday, Harrah’s Hoosier Park will hold its first event in support of Empire of Hope, a new program aimed at helping with the care of race horses after they have completed their careers.
This is a great program, and Caesar’s should be proud to have put such a plan into effect.
Beginning at 11 a.m., patrons donating $5 to Empire of Hope will receive $5 in free slot play or a $5 race wager. At 6 p.m., there will be a red-carpet horse fashion show in front of the side paddock. People can spend $2 to vote on their favorite. Those tickets will be used to give away a pair of tickets to the upcoming Diana Ross show at Hoosier Park.
Harness racing’s richest horse, Foiled Again, will be available in front of the paddock from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Guests who donate to the cause will get a chance to meet the horse and have a photo taken with him.
Drivers, owners and trainers are giving back a percentage of their earnings that night to support the cause. This is a great idea, and I hope it is successful.
