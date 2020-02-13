Sometimes a team just captures the momentum and cohesiveness at just the right time and then does something special.
The Frankton girls basketball team could be in a position to do just that.
Around Madison County tourney time, it would have been easy to let the Eagles drift into the background. A resounding 26-point loss to Lapel in the opening round dropped Frankton to 9-6. Since that time, the Eagles have lost but once.
It’s not an exact match, but it at least calls up memories of the 2017 Frankton boys who were beaten soundly by Lapel during the regular season only to end up as state champions.
The Eagles will go into Saturday’s home regional as the favorite to win it by many accounts. I will not be surprised if they prove those forecasts to be right on the mark.
Before covering the Frankton boys game Tuesday against Daleville, I got a chance to sit down and chat for a bit with one of the team’s many engaging characters, senior Grace Alexander. She was instrumental in her team’s sectional title game with big field goals in the second half and clutch free throws down the stretch.
Ah, yes, those free throws.
It would be an understatement to say her preshot routine is as unique as the shot itself is effective.
The best bet would be to put a video right here to show it to you, but not being able to do that, I would suggest going to the Saturday morning game against Eastbrook to see it for yourself. The abbreviated description of its unique quality is this: She takes the ball and holds it at arm’s length in front of her, applies a bit of a spin, draws it back to her body and then shoots it.
“The idea of it came from my father,” Alexander said. “It helped me get myself lined up. It also gets my body low. If my legs get tired late in the game, I don’t have to worry about getting my knees bent because they already are.”
The idea of adding the spin came in junior high school.
“I didn’t design it after anyone else,” she said. “I just came up with it on my own.”
For a time, she was self-conscious about the time the process takes.
“When I start missing, it is usually because I am rushing it,” Alexander said.
She is also aware it gets a reaction.
“I get a lot of reaction when I do it,” she said. “I’m friends with the players on the boys team, and they make fun of it. They will mimic it. I just ask them if it goes in because that’s all that counts.”
I can vouch for that. In the title game of the sectional against Wapahani, when the game was getting away from the Raiders, they were forced to foul the Eagles. One young Wapahani fan sitting behind me kept urging his team to foul No. 40 (Alexander), not because he thought she’d miss but because he wanted to see her shoot.”
Now maybe she can get several more games to entertain with her free throws. The fact that as many as two of them will be at The Eagles Nest is not lost on her.
“It is important to me and to the other seniors to get this chance to play again on this home floor,” Alexander said. “This community is so supportive of us. We play well here at home.”
This is truly a team of players who don’t care who is in the spotlight or who is taking the shots as long as enough of those shots go in. Alexander, Addie and Ava Gardner, Chloee Thomas and Lauryn Bates all had big moments at crucial times last Saturday.
Head coach Stephan Hamaker is unafraid to put Bailee Webb, Bailey Tucker or Cagney Utterback on the floor with the game still up for grabs.
It will be my pleasure to cover this team’s regional game Saturday morning and then perhaps Saturday evening as well. They are on a roll, and there’s a good chance that will still be the case when Saturday’s last game is completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.