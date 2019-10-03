This is one of my favorite times of the year in terms of professional sports as my two favorites, baseball and hockey, are both at exciting junctures.
Baseball entered the playoffs this week.
It seems like every year my Los Angeles Dodgers are in the playoffs recently, and this year is no exception. The exception I hope for this year is they will not just get into the World Series, as they did the past two seasons, but actually win it.
The Dodgers started the National League Divisional Series on Thursday against Washington. The game started well after the time I wrote this, so I have no idea how that game will turn out.
My thoughts for the first round are the Dodgers, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees will win these five-game series. Personally, my hope is Tampa Bay can get hot and upset the Astros.
The National Hockey League started its regular season Wednesday. I was so ready for this upcoming season to start I watched the Washington Caps defeat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in overtime. The NHL is using three skaters and a goalie per side instead of four skaters and the goalie for the five-minute overtime in an attempt to avoid the shootout as often as possible.
My favorite team is the Nashville Predators, and they opened the season at home against Minnesota in a game that also started after I wrote this column.
The Preds’ playoff season ended much quicker than expected a season ago, mostly because they couldn’t score on the power play. I have high hopes for a better result this year.
Suffice to say that as this newspaper is delivered throughout the area Friday morning, I could be very, very happy or very, very disappointed or a bit of both.
The two sports are not only intersecting at different points in their season but also at different points in public perception.
Hockey, it seems, is on a general upswing with few problems on the horizon. Replay has been instituted but on a much more limited basis than in baseball and more universally applauded. There aren’t the widespread criticisms of the current rules or the length or pace of the game.
Baseball is still enormously popular. The Dodgers set an all-time single-season attendance record this year. But I believe overall attendance is down by about two percent. Not a drastic drop by any means.
But many are calling for rule changes as the numbers for strikeouts and home runs continue to soar. I am sure if social media were alive 100 years ago, a similar outcry would have been heard from the sport’s fans.
Baseball is almost certainly going to require a relief pitcher to remain in the game for a set number of batters next season in an attempt to cut down on the thing that slows the game down most, pitching changes. It is also possible some restrictions might be used on infield defensive alignments.
The sport is also entertaining the idea of an electronic strike zone, with the umpire behind the plate being told by that system whether a pitch was a ball or a strike. This seems inevitable to me. Today’s pitchers have gotten so good at making the ball move it seems to me many more pitches are being missed by the home plate umpire than ever before.
How this will shake out between now and late March next year is anybody’s guess.
The one thing that seems, for me at least, to be certain, is baseball will always be my favorite sport. Plus, as much as I like hockey, it is a great replacement for all of the months baseball is idle. A great retirement setup for my viewing pleasure.
