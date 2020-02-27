Three years ago, I wrote a column guaranteeing a win by the Frankton boys basketball team in the state championship game.
Fortunately for me, the boys played an excellent game and made me look good, winning the title in dominating fashion.
I don’t know that the Frankton girls can dominate Saturday against Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A title contest. But I do think they will win.
This is a team in the truest sense of the word. Having seen them a few times throughout the season, covering three of their tournament games and watching one more of them on my laptop, I feel good about the whole being better than the pieces, and yet the pieces are very good.
Each player who steps onto the floor for the Eagles has shown the capability to hit a big shot, make the crucial pass, steal a pass and block a shot with the game on the line. The confidence exists that no matter what the stage and no matter what the reward, they can do it one more time.
This is a team made to withstand adversity. Frankton lost two of its players during the season and came back from it better and stronger. It had to defeat five good teams to get to Bankers Life fieldhouse. It had no easy wins.
Just as important, the Eagles fought off not one, not two, but three bad calls by officials in the final minute of overtime at the semistate and still managed a win. Two of those missed calls were as bad as any I have seen in girls basketball this season.
That is why I believe the team will be able to fight off any calls that go against them Saturday, respond to any stretch of time they might fall behind and play with intensity and poise for the full 32 minutes.
My friend and colleague at The Herald Bulletin, George Bremer, wrote a very important story in Thursday’s THB about the solid structure put beneath these girls by their coach Stephan Hamaker and their boys basketball coach and athletic director Brent Brobston. They have given the girls the support and the tools to be successful, and the girls have responded.
My wife and I will be there to show support. When I picked up our tickets Wednesday morning, principal Greg Granger smiled at me and said, “You are right in the middle of the Frankton section, so you will have to root them on.”
I have become accustomed to sitting on press row, where cheering isn’t allowed. I will need to make sure I turn the fan switch on. It is my intention to make as much noise as I can to support this team. The Frankton Eagles have done things the right way.
They deserve that, and I am sure the community will reward them Saturday. This has been an historic season for the girls basketball team. The players, coaches, fans and administration has created memories that will last a lifetime.
Now go get them, Eagles!
